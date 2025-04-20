MI vs CSK: Before the big game against MI on Sunday, Dhoni was spotted sharing some laughs with former CSK bowler Deepak Chahar, who’s now playing for the team in blue.

In a moment that has taken the internet by storm, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was spotted playfully chasing Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar, bat in hand. This hilarious video has fans in stitches and adds a fun twist to the anticipation surrounding the MI vs CSK match in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

The incident took place during a training session, where the two players, who were once teammates, shared a light-hearted moment. While the exact reason for the chase remains unclear, it is believed that Chahar made a joke at Dhoni's expense, prompting the CSK legend to playfully pursue him. This playful banter has resonated with fans, who have taken to social media to praise Dhoni's enduring charm and camaraderie.

Even though both the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have historically ruled the IPL with five titles each, they’re currently facing tough times. MI is sitting in seventh place with just six points, while CSK finds themselves at the bottom of the table with only two wins to their name so far. Interestingly, CSK managed to beat MI earlier this season under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who unfortunately is now out for the rest of the tournament due to an injury. Dhoni has stepped back into the captaincy role, winning one out of two matches since his return.

As excitement builds for Sunday’s showdown, MI spinner Mitchell Santner shared that a “good wicket” is anticipated for the match. Looking back at their recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Santner highlighted how crucial it is to be adaptable and to take wickets in order to slow down the opposition in this high-scoring season.

"I don't actually have a look at the pitch but we know how good Hyderabad are on flat wickets. I guess there was an option to make it slightly slower and I thought our bowlers did a great job. Like you said, taking pace off onto the wicket, using the dimensions a little bit," he said.

