IPL 2025: Legendary MS Dhoni showed off his famous helicopter shot during CSK training by hitting Matheesha Pathirana straight over the bowler's head.

Chennai Super Kings' legendary player, MS Dhoni, is looking sharp as he gears up for the 2025 Indian Premier League season. During a practice session on Tuesday, March 18, Dhoni once again proved he can hold his own against top fast bowlers, even at 43 years old.

In a showdown with Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, Dhoni effortlessly sent one of his wayward yorkers sailing for a six. The seasoned cricketer wowed the crowd with his trademark helicopter shot, launching the ball high over the bowler's head and beyond the boundary at the famous MS Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK made a smart move by retaining MS Dhoni as an uncapped player for this season, securing him for Rs 4 crore. This decision allowed the team to invest in other crucial players. There's a lot of buzz that this might be Dhoni's last season in the IPL, as he has hinted at retirement several times. Just recently, he even wore a T-shirt that had "One last time" written in Morse code.

In a recent chat, Dhoni opened up about what keeps him motivated to play in the IPL at 43. The iconic captain stressed the need to put in 6-8 months of hard work each year to stay fit for the two-month tournament. Since stepping back from international cricket, Dhoni has made it a priority to join CSK's pre-season training camps early, ensuring he's ready to tackle whatever challenges come his way.

"For me, my biggest motivation was that contribution to make India win. Now that I've retired from international cricket, I can't say it's the same, but for me now, it's the love for the sport," Dhoni said at a promotional event in Chennai.

In July 2025, Dhoni will be celebrating his 44th birthday. Even though he's getting older, the former captain has been working hard to keep his fitness in check, making sure he's in top shape to meet the tough challenges of the IPL.

