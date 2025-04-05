Fans were confused why Hardik Pandya prevented Mitchell Santner from taking a single in the last over, especially since Pandya had just gotten Tilak Varma out, putting Santner in play.

The IPL 2025 game between LSG and MI ended on a tense note when captain Hardik Pandya made a questionable call to stop Mitchell Santner from taking a single late in the innings. This move shocked and scared MI's owner, Akash Ambani. The situation needed a quick single with 14 runs to get from four balls, but Pandya opted to keep batting missing two chances.

Cameras caught Ambani in the VIP box looking shocked, as they recorded the key moment when Pandya's choice changed how the match went. After MI lost, Pandya got mad and threw his bat hard.

Akash Ambani is going to remove Hardik Pandya from captaincy{Mark My Words} pic.twitter.com/MtODQb8LEy — Gillfied (@Gill_Iss) April 4, 2025

Many fans couldn't understand why Hardik Pandya stopped Mitchell Santner from taking a possible single in the last over. This was even more confusing because Pandya had just gotten Tilak Varma out bringing Santner into play. This plan didn't work out because Pandya chose not to trust the new player, which led to things going wrong. When they needed 14 runs from four balls, Pandya couldn't hit a boundary on two balls getting one run instead. The Mumbai Indians' loss to the Lucknow Super Giants shocked Akash Ambani so much that he hurried to the dugout to cheer up and encourage the players who felt let down after losing by 12 runs.

In their pursuit of 204 at Ekana Stadium against LSG, MI had positive momentum thanks to Suryakumar Yadav until his dismissal in the 17th over changed their fortunes. Tilak Varma struggled with his batting and was run out after scoring 25 runs off 23 deliveries. With 29 runs needed from the final twelve balls, Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan managed to secure the required runs. Digvesh Rathi's impressive 1-21 over performance earned him the Player of the Match award for dismissing Naman Dhir on 46. LSG's strong score was built on Mitchell Marsh's impressive 60 runs off 31 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

