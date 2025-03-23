In the pre-match press conference, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a hilarious response to a question asked by a journalist about 'uncapped' Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Check out what he said.

Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, will be leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) side on Sunday's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ahead of their inaugural IPL 2025 game, SKY attended the pre-match presser where he was asked about his strategy to tackle the 'uncapped' Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD). In reply, SKY came up with a hilarious response but just to be sure he inquired first and asked, ''Control who? Umpires?''

SKY's hilarious response to 'uncapped' MSD question

''Has anyone controlled him for so many years? There’s always excitement when you come to Chennai (in the IPL) and you see him come out of the dressing room, it's always a good thing. You learnt so many good things from him, and we still do whenever we get an opportunity we have a chat with him. I'm excited to see him again, but I will be leading against him so it will be a good challenge,'' he said.

What is 'uncapped' category?

An 'uncapped' player is one who has not played in an international match for more than five years. Interestingly, MS Dhoni is playing IPL 2025 under the 'uncapped' category as he last played an international game in 2019 in the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and announced his retirement later.

SKY replaces Pandya as skipper

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the MI side in their inaugural IPL 2025 game against CSK on Sunday in Chennai. It is because Hardik Pandya, who was announced as the skipper of Mumbai Indians will be missing the first match of the tournament due to a ban.