Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are poised to make a significant impact at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction, armed with a substantial budget of Rs 45 crore and a clear strategy to assemble a well-rounded team. The team boasts a solid core of retained players including Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, captain Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, providing a strong foundation in the batting department. However, in order to contend for the championship, SRH recognizes the need to reinforce their middle order, fortify their bowling attack, and acquire versatile all-rounders.

With only one Right to Match (RTM) card at their disposal for IPL 2025, which can be used on uncapped players, SRH must approach the auction with meticulous planning to ensure they achieve squad depth and flexibility. It is imperative for the team to make strategic purchases that will complement their existing strengths and address areas of improvement.

Remaining Purse: Rs 45 crore; RTM slots available: 1; Available player slots: 20 (5 overseas)

Auction Strategy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will prioritize addressing specific gaps in their squad, beginning with the acquisition of a strong No. 3 batter such as Markram or Bairstow. This player should be able to excel in spin-friendly conditions and effectively handle pace bowling.

In order to strengthen their lower order and ensure strong finishes in games, it will be essential for SRH to secure a pace-hitter like David, Ashutosh, or Abdul Samad. In terms of bowling, the team will focus on versatile options like Jansen and Natarajan, who can provide reliability in crucial overs. Additionally, adding a quality spinner such as Chahal or Noor Ahmad will help to complete and enhance the team's bowling attack.

Probable buys

Aiden Markram

Markram is a dependable No. 3 batter who excels against spin and holds his own against pace. His leadership experience with the Sunrisers franchise (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) in the SA20 league makes him a valuable addition to the team. With his composed demeanor, Markram has the potential to stabilize SRH's batting lineup.

Tim David

David is a dynamic lower-order batsman known for his power-hitting capabilities that can quickly change the course of a game. With a proven track record in T20 cricket, he is highly sought after for his ability to finish matches effectively.

Marco Jansen

The towering left-arm pacer not only delivers effective bowling but also showcases impressive hitting skills in the lower order. Jansen's versatility in being able to bowl at any stage of the innings makes him a valuable asset to the team.

Ashutosh Sharma

Sharma is a promising domestic talent who excels as a lower-order pace-hitter. His consistent ability to clear boundaries makes him a valuable asset for SRH in finishing roles.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is a seasoned wicket-taker in the middle overs, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic acumen to enhance SRH's spin department. His partnership with fellow spinners Washington Sundar or Shahbaz Ahmed holds significant importance, especially on slower pitches where their combined skills could prove decisive in securing victories for the team.

