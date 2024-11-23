As we approach the IPL 2025 mega auction, here is everything you need to know.

The IPL is preparing to host a two-day mega auction that will determine the future of 577 players who have been carefully selected following discussions among stakeholders. Players from around the world are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to secure contracts with one of the 10 IPL teams. Anticipate intense bidding wars between franchises as numerous high-profile players are up for grabs.

Mega auction rules

In the highly anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction, teams will have the opportunity to retain their top talent through the Right to Match (RTM) option. This unique provision enables teams to not only directly retain players but also to match the highest bid made for a player from their previous squad, ensuring their continued services. By utilizing this strategic option, teams can effectively maintain a solid core group while simultaneously vying for new additions, enhancing their competitiveness in the league.

What is Right To Match (RTM) option?

The Right To Match (RTM) option enables a team to match the highest bid for a player who was on their squad in the previous season. The RTM card has been reintroduced with a new modification. The team that places the winning bid will receive a final chance to increase their offer, after which the original team must make a decision whether to match the new bid or pass on the player.

Auction begins with marquee players

The IPL 2025 auction is set to commence with 12 top-tier players, divided into two groups of six each. The first group comprises of renowned players such as Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc. Meanwhile, the second group showcases talents like Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Following the marquee players, the auction will progress with capped players categorized based on their respective roles, including batters, all-rounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers, and spin bowlers. Subsequently, uncapped players will be introduced in a similar fashion, organized according to their areas of specialization.

How many players were retained?

A total of 46 players have been retained by the 10 IPL teams. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have retained the highest number of players, with six each, while Punjab Kings have retained the fewest, with only two players.

How many slots are available?

Franchises are currently looking to fill a total of 204 available slots in the upcoming season. Punjab Kings leads the pack with 23 vacancies, closely followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 22 openings and Delhi Capitals with 21. Other teams such as Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad each have 20 slots to fill. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are looking to fill 19 positions each.

Budget cap

Each team in the Indian Premier League has a budget cap of Rs 120 crore. However, a substantial portion of this allocation has already been utilized for player retention. Punjab Kings currently possess the largest purse with Rs 110.5 crore, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Rs 83 crore and Delhi Capitals with Rs 73 crore. The remaining teams have differing amounts remaining, with Rajasthan Royals holding the smallest purse at Rs 41 crore.

