RCB retained only three players before the IPL 2025 mega auction, with Virat Kohli being retained for Rs 21 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a remarkable comeback in the latter half of the IPL 2024 season, securing a spot in the playoffs at the expense of the Chennai Super Kings. Despite their success, the team has opted to make some changes, retaining only Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli as capped players, along with the uncapped Yash Dayal.

As a result, RCB will be actively seeking players of all types to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Players Retained

Virat Kohli ( Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar ( Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal ( Rs 5 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 83 crore; RTM slots available: 3; Available player slots: 22 (8 overseas)

Auction Strategy

The Punjab Kings are the only team with more financial resources than RCB, giving them the ability to make significant bids for a wide range of cricketers. With three Right to Match (RTM) cards at their disposal, they have the option to retain key players such as Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, du Plessis, and Jacks.

However, this financial advantage may also put pressure on the Punjab Kings to bid higher than usual, as other teams are aware of their financial strength. It is crucial for them to avoid overspending and maintain a balanced approach during the auction. Andy Flower, with his experience in franchise cricket success, understands the importance of creating a well-calculated and well-balanced team.

Probable buys

KL Rahul

When it was evident that Rahul would not be retained by Lucknow Super Giants, fans of RCB immediately began envisioning a reunion. Rahul, a homegrown talent, established himself as a key player in the IPL in 2016, contributing significantly to RCB's success in reaching the final. With the recent retirement of Dinesh Karthik, RCB is in need of a wicket-keeper, preferably an Indian player. Rahul, a high-profile player, would be an ideal fit for their franchise.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, who captained RCB in the past three seasons, was not retained, which came as a surprise to many. However, considering his age, the decision was justifiable. Despite this, it does not completely rule out the possibility of RCB reacquiring him. Due to his age, the competition for his services may not be as intense, potentially giving RCB the opportunity to secure him and maintain stability at the top of the batting order.

Rishabh Pant

When discussing high-profile Indian wicket-keepers, Rishabh Pant is a name that cannot be overlooked. At just 27 years old, Pant has already amassed a significant fan following and has the potential to become the face of the franchise once Virat Kohli retires. Additionally, with the possibility of RCB needing a new captain, Pant's experience leading an IPL team in the past makes him a strong candidate for the role.

Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra has significantly increased his reputation since the ODI World Cup last year. Just a month ago, he delivered an impressive century in Bengaluru, which played a crucial role in New Zealand's historic whitewash against India. It is evident that he thrives when batting at this venue and will bring a valuable left-handed option to RCB's top order, in addition to his skills as an all-rounder.

Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood has previously played for RCB. Although he did not participate in the 2024 edition, during the 2022 season, when he was fully fit, he managed to take 20 wickets in just 12 matches. Bowling has historically been a weak point for RCB in the IPL. However, with other prominent pacers like Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, and Trent Boult likely to command higher prices, Hazlewood, a world-class bowler in his own right, could be the ideal choice for the team.

