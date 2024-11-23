Like all franchises, RR will be actively participating in the auction, but they are likely to make significant investments only in players who truly complement their team.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) came close to reaching the final of IPL 2024, falling just one game short. It is no surprise that they are one of only two teams to retain six players. With five of those players being Indian, RR may focus on acquiring overseas talent at the upcoming mega-auction. They will be looking to add foreign pacers, a middle-order batsman, an all-rounder, and possibly an opener to their roster.

Players retained: Sanju Samson ( Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal ( Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag ( Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel ( Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer ( Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma ( Rs 4 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 41 crore; RTM slots available: 0; Available player slots: 19 (Seven overseas)

Auction Strategy

The Rajasthan Royals are currently working with a budget of only Rs 41 crore, which presents some challenges. However, by strategically retaining key players with specific skill sets, they are able to focus on enhancing their team. With a strong batting lineup already in place, the team may choose to invest in overseas pacers, aiming to secure at least one top-quality fast bowler.

The Royals will have a plethora of foreign middle-order batsmen to select from, as well as access to a wide pool of talented uncapped Indian players through their extensive scouting network. Like all franchises, RR will be actively participating in the auction, but they are likely to make significant investments only in players who truly complement their team.

Probable buys

Washington Sundar

The utilization of R Ashwin by the Rajasthan Royals in recent seasons has been quite intriguing. His batting position varied, sometimes batting as high as number three, while in other games he did not bat at all. Washington Sundar presents a similar option and may even be considered an upgrade in terms of ball-striking ability compared to Ashwin. Additionally, Sundar is capable of operating in the powerplay, making him a versatile asset that aligns well with the Rajasthan Royals' preferences.

Deepak Chahar

As a result of inconsistent performance and injuries, Chahar has dropped significantly in the national rankings, potentially impacting his value in the upcoming auction. This situation presents an opportunity for the Rajasthan Royals to consider him as a valuable addition to their team. Chahar possesses the ability to swing the new ball, take crucial wickets during powerplays, and provide valuable runs lower down the order. These skills could be of particular interest to the team's new head coach, Rahul Dravid.

Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals had a surplus of talented players to choose from for retentions, and unfortunately, Trent Boult was one of the players who did not make the cut. However, this does not rule out the possibility of Rajasthan Royals pursuing him in the future. Boult's exceptional skills are undeniable, and although he may come with a high price tag at the auction, Rajasthan Royals are willing to allocate a significant portion of their budget to bring him back, especially considering their strong batting lineup.

Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera possesses the ability to excel against both pace and spin bowling, making him a versatile asset in any batting lineup. His adaptability allows him to thrive in any position on the field. As he continues to develop and hone his skills, he is poised to become a valuable long-term investment for any team. Additionally, his inclusion in the squad as a domestic player saves an overseas spot, providing added flexibility for team selection.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa was not available to play for RR last season, which may have left them wondering about re-acquiring him. Nevertheless, Zampa is a highly skilled player and a valuable wicket-taker in the middle overs. If he is able to play, he would undoubtedly enhance any team's spin attack.

