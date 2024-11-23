As they prepare to enter the bidding process on Sunday, their focus is on securing a strong captain for the team.

Punjab Kings have chosen to retain only uncapped batters Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. As they prepare to enter the bidding process on Sunday, their focus is on securing a strong captain for the team.

In the previous season of IPL, the franchise was initially led by Shikhar Dhawan, who passed on the captaincy to Sam Curran after sustaining an injury. However, with Dhawan's retirement from cricket and Curran back in the auction pool, Punjab Kings are now in search of a new leader to guide them in the upcoming season.

Players retained: Shashank Singh ( Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh ( Rs 4 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 110.5 crore

Auction Strategy

The Punjab Kings are entering the auction with the largest purse of Rs. 110.5 crore, giving them significant flexibility in shaping their team. They have chosen to retain the uncapped Indian duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, and may consider using the Right to Match (RTM) option to bring back pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada, or all-round specialist Ashutosh Sharma.

PBKS will be actively seeking an overseas opener to complement Prabhsimran, with potential targets including Buttler and Salt. Additionally, they may look to strengthen their middle-order by targeting players such as Pant and Shreyas, leveraging the substantial funds at their disposal.

With a strong financial position and strategic approach, Punjab Kings are poised to make strategic moves in the upcoming auction to build a competitive and well-balanced team for the upcoming season.

Probable buys

KL Rahul

Rahul has previously served as the captain of Punjab Kings in both 2020 and 2021, showcasing his exceptional leadership skills and prowess as a prolific run-scorer for the franchise. Following his successful tenure with Punjab, he went on to lead Lucknow Super Giants for three seasons.

With Rahul's versatility to excel as an opener, middle-order batsman, and wicketkeeper, the India international presents himself as a valuable asset to Punjab's roster.

Shreyas Iyer

The 2024 title-winning captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas, is currently seeking a team that recognizes and values his exceptional leadership skills. The Punjab Kings could potentially be an ideal match for Shreyas, given his previous experience working with Ricky Ponting during his time with the Delhi Capitals.

David Warner

While David Warner may be considered a slightly risky choice given his declining skillset, his potential partnership with Prabhsimran could prove to be highly effective. Warner excels against spin bowlers and handles fast bowlers with finesse, adding a valuable left-handed batting dimension to the team. As a proven performer, Warner brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is a dynamic player known for his ability to change the course of a game during the middle overs. He possesses a strong skill set that allows him to handle spin bowling with ease, while also showcasing power and proficiency against fuller-length deliveries from pace bowlers. Maxwell's versatility is evident as he can effectively bat at either the No.3 or No.4 position in the lineup.

In addition to his batting prowess, Maxwell also provides valuable off-spin options for the team. However, it is crucial for the team management to strategically position him in the lineup alongside a pace-hitter.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is a formidable all-rounder known for his powerful hitting abilities across all lengths. In addition to his impressive pace-hitting skills, Stoinis also possesses a strong spin game that sets him apart from other players in his category. Furthermore, he is a reliable medium pace bowler, capable of consistently delivering at least two overs. Stoinis' versatile skill set makes him a valuable asset to any team, contributing both with the bat and ball.

Also read| IPL 2025 mega auction: Rajasthan Royals auction strategy, players retained, probable buys