With a remaining purse of Rs 45 crore, Mumbai Indians will need to make shrewd decisions to assemble a balanced and competitive team for the upcoming season.

The Mumbai Indians have chosen to retain a talented group of five capped players for the upcoming season: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma. With all of these players being Indian, the team's attention will now turn to acquiring overseas talent at the auction. Fast bowlers, in particular, are likely to catch their eye, as the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium favor their skill set.

Players Retained: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav ( Rs 16.35 cr), Hardik Pandya ( Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma ( Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma ( Rs 8 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 45 crore; RTM slots available: 1

Auction Strategy

Mumbai Indians (MI) have maintained their full roster of capped players, leaving them with a limited budget of INR 45 crore for the upcoming season. With only one Right to Match (RTM) card available, they must carefully consider their options, as it can only be used for an uncapped player. Potential choices include Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, and Chawla.

Despite these constraints, MI is in a favorable position with the retention of five proven match-winners. Additionally, their exceptional scouting network has a track record of discovering hidden talent and nurturing them into stars on the grand stage.

Probable buys

Quinton de Kock

An accomplished wicketkeeper-batsman, who requires no introduction, has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians' championship-winning teams. Given their requirement for a wicketkeeper and an opening partner for Rohit Sharma, he is the ideal candidate for the role.

Marco Jansen

Similar to de Kock, Jansen has previously played for MI in the IPL. While he may now be in higher demand than before, he will provide them with a valuable left-arm bowling option, which MI appears to prioritize. Jansen is also a proficient hitter lower down the order, enhancing the team's already formidable batting lineup.

Rahul Chahar

The Mumbai Indians have historically not placed a strong emphasis on spinners, typically assigning them specific roles within the team. However, Chahar excelled in his role and earned a spot on India's T20 World Cup squad in 2021. While he may have other potential suitors, Mumbai Indians could be enticed to bring him back, especially after facing challenges in the spin-bowling department.

Trent Boult

When it comes to left-arm pacers, few can match the skill and talent of Boult. His exceptional abilities make him a highly sought-after player in the cricket world. Mumbai, with their formidable batting lineup, can afford to invest heavily in the New Zealand fast bowler.

