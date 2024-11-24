The Lucknow Super Giants have made the decision to part ways with their skipper Rahul and are now in search of a new captaincy option.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are poised for a transformative campaign in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), armed with a revamped squad strategy and a substantial purse of Rs 69 crore. Departing from KL Rahul's leadership, they are determined to reshape their fortunes through marquee signings and a well-balanced team composition. With the retention of five key players - Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan - the focus now shifts towards acquiring top-order batsmen, quality pacers, versatile all-rounders, and a potential captain to lead their campaign to success.

Players retained: Nicholas Pooran ( Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi ( Rs 11 crore) Mayank Yadav ( Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan ( Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni ( Rs 4 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 69 crore; RTM slots available: 1; Available player slots: 20 (7 overseas)

Auction Strategy

The Lucknow Super Giants have made the decision to part ways with their skipper Rahul and are now in search of a new captaincy option. Additionally, they are looking to fill the void left by Rahul by finding a wicketkeeper-batter at the upcoming auction. With two Right to Match (RTM) cards at their disposal, LSG may consider bringing back Marcus Stoinis to strengthen their middle-order alongside Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni.

LSG has retained key players such as Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mayank Yadav in their bowling group, indicating a desire to maintain the core of their bowling attack. They may also be looking to add an overseas pacer and a back-up spin option to further bolster their bowling lineup. In addition, a spin-bowling all-rounder who can contribute in a similar manner to Krunal Pandya is also on LSG's radar as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Probable buys

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is undeniably one of the most influential T20 players on a global scale. Although LSG may have to extend their budget to acquire his services, his dynamic batting, exceptional wicketkeeping skills, and leadership qualities make him a valuable investment. Pant's capability to single-handedly turn the tide of a game, coupled with his experience as the captain of the Delhi Capitals, could prove to be crucial in LSG's pursuit of their maiden IPL title.

Shreyas Iyer

If Pant's cost becomes too high, Shreyas Iyer is an excellent alternative. As a composed leader and technically sound batsman, Iyer would provide stability to the middle order. His previous experience as captain with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals makes him a strong candidate to lead the LSG team.

Quinton de Kock

The return of Quinton de Kock would bring stability to the top of the batting order. His aggressive approach during the powerplay, combined with his familiarity with LSG's setup, make him a dependable choice. Furthermore, his exceptional wicketkeeping abilities offer a valuable backup in case Pant is unavailable.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc's exceptional left-arm pace, skill in swinging the new ball, and lethal yorkers make him a highly coveted asset for any T20 team. His addition would bring a formidable edge to LSG's bowling attack, especially in crucial moments during powerplays and overs. The sight of him bowling in partnership with Mayank promises to be a spectacle that will captivate any cricket enthusiast.

