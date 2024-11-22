Out of the 1574 players who registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction, the BCCI has selected a total of 574 names to participate in the two-day event.

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auctions are set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. All franchises have already submitted their retention lists by the deadline of October 31. Amongst the franchises, Punjab Kings will enter the auction with the largest sum in their purse, boasting INR 110.5 crore. Following closely behind is Royal Challengers Bengaluru with INR 83 crore at their disposal.

In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have each retained six players, leaving them unable to utilize the Right to Match (RTM) card. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allocated 120 crore to each team as their purse amount. The salaries of retained players have been deducted from this amount, requiring teams to strategically utilize the remaining funds to build a competitive squad for IPL 2025.

Out of the 1574 players who registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction, the BCCI has selected a total of 574 names to participate in the two-day event. This final list includes 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers, with three players from associate nations.

Of the uncapped players, 318 are Indian and 12 are from international locations. In total, there are 204 slots to be filled by the 10 teams participating in the auction, with 70 of those slots reserved for overseas players.

Mallika Sagar will resume her role as the auctioneer for the mega auctions, having previously overseen the mini auction held the year before. Mallika has also presided over both editions of the Women's Premier League (WPL) Auctions in 2023 and 2024.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated 2025 IPL mega auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels on November 24th and 25th, 2025, starting at 3:30 PM IST. Cricket enthusiasts can tune in to witness all the action unfold as teams bid for their favorite players. Additionally, fans in India can also stream the auction live on the JioCinema app and website.

