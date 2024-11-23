GT aims to create a well-rounded team capable of competing at the highest level in the upcoming season.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are gearing up for the IPL 2025 mega auction with a strong foundation of retained players and a significant budget of Rs 69 crores. Key players such as Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan provide a solid backbone for the team. However, GT recognizes the need to address certain areas in order to construct a championship-caliber squad.

Focusing on strengthening their top order, middle-order power-hitting, and bowling capabilities, GT's strategy is centered around enhancing the quality of their roster in various positions. By strategically targeting players who can fill these gaps effectively, GT aims to create a well-rounded team capable of competing at the highest level in the upcoming season.

Players retained: Rashid Khan ( Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill ( Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan ( Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia ( Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan ( Rs 4 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 69 crore; RTM slots available: 1; Available player slots: 13 (7 overseas)

Auction Strategy

With skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan on board, Gujarat Titans (GT) have solidified their top-order and are now shifting their focus towards strengthening their middle-order. The team is considering recruiting international players to bolster this crucial area, with the possibility of bringing in someone like Kishan to replace David Miller.

In addition to fortifying their middle-order, Gujarat will need to revamp their pace attack. One option they are exploring is using the Right to Match (RTM) option to bring back Mohammed Shami. They are also in search of a seam-bowling all-rounder who can step into the shoes of former skipper Hardik Pandya. Furthermore, GT is looking to add a spin partner for Rashid Khan, with players like Chahal or Ashwin being considered for this role.

Overall, Gujarat Titans are strategically planning their team composition for the upcoming season, aiming to create a well-rounded and competitive squad that can deliver strong performances on the field.

Probable buys

Ishan Kishan

Kishan, a dynamic left-handed opener, possesses explosive starts and exceptional wicketkeeping abilities, making him an ideal partner for Shubman Gill. His proficiency against pacers and adaptability against spin make him a valuable asset to GT's lineup, bringing a perfect blend of aggression and reliability.

T. Natarajan

The left-arm pacer from Tamil Nadu is renowned for his reliability as an over bowler in the IPL. His ability to deliver pinpoint yorkers and crafty slower deliveries could significantly enhance GT's bowling attack, particularly during the crucial slog overs.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway's proficiency in handling spin bowling effectively and maintaining a high strike rate positions him as a valuable alternative for the opening role, should a first-choice Indian option not be available. Additionally, his adept wicket-keeping skills further enhance his utility and versatility on the field.

Trent Boult

Boult's skill in swinging the ball early on and taking quick wickets fulfills GT's requirement for a strong performer during the powerplay. His familiarity with IPL conditions and exceptional fielding abilities further enhance his worth to the team.

