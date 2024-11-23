The 10 franchises collectively had a maximum purse of Rs 120 crores, with a combined total of Rs 656.75 crore remaining in their purses for the upcoming auction after retaining players.

Just days before the IPL mega auction, three additional players have been included in the final list. Originally, 1574 players had registered for the two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After deliberation between the IPL governing council and the 10 franchises, the list was narrowed down to 574 players.

The list has since been updated to include notable players such as Jofra Archer, Hardik Tamore, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

The 10 franchises collectively had a maximum purse of Rs 120 crores, with a combined total of Rs 656.75 crore remaining in their purses for the upcoming auction after retaining players. The Punjab Kings, who recently spent Rs 9.5 crore on 2 retentions, now boast the largest budget of Rs 110.5 crore for the mega auction.

Full list of players registered for IPL mega auction

1 Jos Buttler Rs 2,00,00,000

2 Shreyas Iyer Rs 2,00,00,000

3 Rishabh Pant Rs 2,00,00,000

4 Kagiso Rabada Rs 2,00,00,000

5 Arshdeep Singh Rs 2,00,00,000

6 Mitchell Starc Rs 2,00,00,000

7 Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 2,00,00,000

8 Liam Livingstone Rs 2,00,00,000

9 KL Rahul Rs 2,00,00,000

10 Mohammad Shami Rs 2,00,00,000

11 Mohammad Siraj Rs 2,00,00,000

12 Harry Brook Rs 2,00,00,000

13 Devon Conway Rs 2,00,00,000

14 Jake Fraser-Mcgurk Rs 2,00,00,000

15 Aiden Markram Rs 2,00,00,000

16 Devdutt Padikkal Rs 2,00,00,000

17 David Warner Rs 2,00,00,000

18 Ravichandaran Ashwin Rs 2,00,00,000

19 Venkatesh Iyer Rs 2,00,00,000

20 Mitchell Marsh Rs 2,00,00,000

21 Glenn Maxwell Rs 2,00,00,000

22 Harshal Patel Rs 2,00,00,000

23 Marcus Stoinis Rs 2,00,00,000

24 Jonny Bairstow Rs 2,00,00,000

25 Quinton De Kock Rs 2,00,00,000

26 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Rs 2,00,00,000

27 Ishan Kishan Rs 2,00,00,000

28 Phil Salt Rs 2,00,00,000

29 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Rs 2,00,00,000

30 Trent Boult Rs 2,00,00,000

31 Josh Hazlewood Rs 2,00,00,000

32 Avesh Khan Rs 2,00,00,000

33 Prasidh Krishna Rs 2,00,00,000

34 T. Natarajan Rs 2,00,00,000

35 Anrich Nortje Rs 2,00,00,000

36 Noor Ahmad Rs 2,00,00,000

37 Wanindu Hasaranga Rs 2,00,00,000

38 Maheesh Theekshana Rs 2,00,00,000

39 Adam Zampa Rs 2,00,00,000

40 Faf Du Plessis Rs 2,00,00,000

41 Glenn Phillips Rs 2,00,00,000

42 Kane Williamson Rs 2,00,00,000

43 Sam Curran Rs 2,00,00,000

44 Daryl Mitchell Rs 2,00,00,000

45 Kral Pandya Rs 2,00,00,000

46 Washington Sdar Rs 2,00,00,000

47 Shardul Thakur Rs 2,00,00,000

48 Josh Inglis Rs 2,00,00,000

49 Deepak Chahar Rs 2,00,00,000

50 Lockie Ferguson Rs 2,00,00,000

51 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 2,00,00,000

52 Mukesh Kumar Rs 2,00,00,000

53 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Rs 2,00,00,000

54 Adil Rashid Rs 2,00,00,000

55 Finn Allen Rs 2,00,00,000

56 Ben Duckett Rs 2,00,00,000

57 Rilee Rossouw Rs 2,00,00,000

58 James Vince Rs 2,00,00,000

59 Moeen Ali Rs 2,00,00,000

60 Tim David Rs 2,00,00,000

61 Will Jacks Rs 2,00,00,000

62 Tom Banton Rs 2,00,00,000

63 Spencer Johnson Rs 2,00,00,000

64 Mustafizur Rahman Rs 2,00,00,000

65 Naveen Ul Haq Rs 2,00,00,000

66 Umesh Yadav Rs 2,00,00,000

67 Tabraiz Shamsi Rs 2,00,00,000

68 Evin Lewis Rs 2,00,00,000

69 Steve Smith Rs 2,00,00,000

70 Gus Atkinson Rs 2,00,00,000

71 Tom Curran Rs 2,00,00,000

72 Mitchell Santner Rs 2,00,00,000

73 Fazalhaq Farooqi Rs 2,00,00,000

74 Matt Henry Rs 2,00,00,000

75 Alzarri Joseph Rs 2,00,00,000

76 Rassie Van Der Dussen Rs 2,00,00,000

77 Sean Abbott Rs 2,00,00,000

78 Adam Milne Rs 2,00,00,000

79 Jason Holder Rs 2,00,00,000

80 Chris Jordan Rs 2,00,00,000

81 Tymal Mills Rs 2,00,00,000

82 Jofra Archer Rs 2,00,00,000

83 David Miller Rs 1,50,00,000

84 Rachin Ravindra Rs 1,50,00,000

85 Rovman Powell Rs 1,50,00,000

86 Ajinkya Rahane Rs 1,50,00,000

87 Nitish Rana Rs 1,50,00,000

88 Akeal Hosein Rs 1,50,00,000

89 Sherfane Rutherford Rs 1,50,00,000

90 Azmatullah Omarzai Rs 1,50,00,000

91 Romario Shepherd Rs 1,50,00,000

92 Sam Billings Rs 1,50,00,000

93 Mark Chapman Rs 1,50,00,000

94 Mohammad Nabi Rs 1,50,00,000

95 Tom Latham Rs 1,50,00,000

96 Kyle Mayers Rs 1,50,00,000

97 Jason Behrendorff Rs 1,50,00,000

98 Jhye Richardson Rs 1,50,00,000

99 Michael Bracewell Rs 1,50,00,000

100 Jamie Overton Rs 1,50,00,000

101 William O’Rourke Rs 1,50,00,000

102 Jimmy Neesham Rs 1,50,00,000

103 Daniel Sams Rs 1,50,00,000

104 Riley Meredith Rs 1,50,00,000

105 Daniel Worrall Rs 1,50,00,000

106 Matthew Potts Rs 1,50,00,000

107 Tim Southee Rs 1,50,00,000

108 John Turner Rs 1,50,00,000

109 Kyle Jamieson Rs 1,50,00,000

110 Marco Jansen Rs 1,25,00,000

111 Shai Hope Rs 1,25,00,000

112 Gerald Coetzee Rs 1,25,00,000

113 Jordan Cox Rs 1,25,00,000

114 Tim Seifert Rs 1,25,00,000

115 Nandre Burger Rs 1,25,00,000

116 Sikandar Raza Rs 1,25,00,000

117 Will Yog Rs 1,25,00,000

118 Jacob Bethell Rs 1,25,00,000

119 Aaron Hardie Rs 1,25,00,000

120 Nathan Ellis Rs 1,25,00,000

121 Obed McCoy Rs 1,25,00,000

122 Lance Morris Rs 1,25,00,000

123 Ashton Agar Rs 1,25,00,000

124 James Anderson Rs 1,25,00,000

125 Dominic Drakes Rs 1,25,00,000

126 Matthew Forde Rs 1,25,00,000

127 Keemo Paul Rs 1,25,00,000

128 Jitesh Sharma Rs 1,00,00,000

129 Rahul Chahar Rs 1,00,00,000

130 Mayank Agarawal Rs 1,00,00,000

131 Alex Carey Rs 1,00,00,000

132 Ryan Rickelton Rs 1,00,00,000

133 Akash Deep Rs 1,00,00,000

134 Tushar Deshpande Rs 1,00,00,000

135 Ashton Turner Rs 1,00,00,000

136 Shahbaz Ahamad Rs 1,00,00,000

137 Jaydev adkat Rs 1,00,00,000

138 Krishnappa Gowtham Rs 1,00,00,000

139 Gulbadin Naib Rs 1,00,00,000

140 Brydon Carse Rs 1,00,00,000

141 Lgisani Ngidi Rs 1,00,00,000

142 Taskin Ahmed Rs 1,00,00,000

143 Chris Green Rs 1,00,00,000

144 Shakib Al Hasan Rs 1,00,00,000

145 Mehidy Hasan Miraz Rs 1,00,00,000

146 Benjamin Sears Rs 1,00,00,000

147 Dan Lawrence Rs 1,00,00,000

148 Nathan Smith Rs 1,00,00,000

149 David Payne Rs 1,00,00,000

150 Wayne Parnell Rs 1,00,00,000

151 Rahul Tripathi Rs 75,00,000

152 Waqar Salamkheil Rs 75,00,000

153 Prithvi Shaw Rs 75,00,000

154 K.S Bharat Rs 75,00,000

155 Donovan Ferreira Rs 75,00,000

156 Allah Ghazanfar Rs 75,00,000

157 Keshav Maharaj Rs 75,00,000

158 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Rs 75,00,000

159 Dewald Brevis Rs 75,00,000

160 Manish Pandey Rs 75,00,000

161 Deepak Hooda Rs 75,00,000

162 R. Sai Kishore Rs 75,00,000

163 Ben McDermott Rs 75,00,000

164 Kusal Mendis Rs 75,00,000

165 Kusal Perera Rs 75,00,000

166 Josh Philippe Rs 75,00,000

167 Umran Malik Rs 75,00,000

168 Ishant Sharma Rs 75,00,000

169 Nuwan Thushara Rs 75,00,000

170 Rishad Hossain Rs 75,00,000

171 Zahir Khan Pakten Rs 75,00,000

172 Nqabayomzi Peter Rs 75,00,000

173 Tanveer Sangha Rs 75,00,000

174 Jeffery Vandersay Rs 75,00,000

175 Sediqullah Atal Rs 75,00,000

176 Matthew Breetzke Rs 75,00,000

177 Brandon King Rs 75,00,000

178 Pathum Nissanka Rs 75,00,000

179 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Rs 75,00,000

180 Jayant Yadav Rs 75,00,000

181 Johnson Charles Rs 75,00,000

182 Litton Das Rs 75,00,000

183 Andre Fletcher Rs 75,00,000

184 Ollie Pope Rs 75,00,000

185 Kyle Verreynne Rs 75,00,000

186 Richard Gleeson Rs 75,00,000

187 Kwena Maphaka Rs 75,00,000

188 Kuldeep Sen Rs 75,00,000

189 Reece Topley Rs 75,00,000

190 Lizaad Williams Rs 75,00,000

191 Luke Wood Rs 75,00,000

192 Towhid Hridoy Rs 75,00,000

193 Mikyle Louis Rs 75,00,000

194 Harry Tector Rs 75,00,000

195 Najibullah Zadran Rs 75,00,000

196 Ibrahim Zadran Rs 75,00,000

197 Sarfaraz Khan Rs 75,00,000

198 Kamindu Mendis Rs 75,00,000

199 Matthew Short Rs 75,00,000

200 Dushmantha Chameera Rs 75,00,000

201 Shamar Joseph Rs 75,00,000

202 Josh Little Rs 75,00,000

203 Shivam Mavi Rs 75,00,000

204 Navdeep Saini Rs 75,00,000

205 Qais Ahmad Rs 75,00,000

206 Charith Asalanka Rs 75,00,000

207 Gudakesh Motie Rs 75,00,000

208 Daniel Mousley Rs 75,00,000

209 Dith Wellalage Rs 75,00,000

210 Ottneil Baartman Rs 75,00,000

211 Xavier Bartlett Rs 75,00,000

212 Dilshan Madushanka Rs 75,00,000

213 Chetan Sakariya Rs 75,00,000

214 Sandeep Warrier Rs 75,00,000

215 Cooper Connolly Rs 75,00,000

216 Dushan Hemantha Rs 75,00,000

217 Karim Janat Rs 75,00,000

218 William Sutherland Rs 75,00,000

219 Ben Dwarshuis Rs 75,00,000

220 Olly Stone Rs 75,00,000

221 Zak Foulkes Rs 75,00,000

222 Wiaan Mulder Rs 75,00,000

223 Dwaine Pretorius Rs 75,00,000

224 Das Shanaka Rs 75,00,000

225 Shoriful Islam Rs 75,00,000

226 Blessing Muzarabani Rs 75,00,000

227 Tanzim Hasan Sakib Rs 75,00,000

228 Roston Chase Rs 75,00,000

229 Jior Dala Rs 75,00,000

230 Mahedi Hasan Rs 75,00,000

231 Nangeyalia Kharote Rs 75,00,000

232 Hasan Mahmud Rs 75,00,000

233 Nahid Rana Rs 75,00,000

234 Alick Athanaze Rs 75,00,000

235 Hilton Cartwright Rs 75,00,000

236 Daryn Dupavillon Rs 75,00,000

237 Patrick Kruger Rs 75,00,000

238 Lahiru Kumara Rs 75,00,000

239 Michael Neser Rs 75,00,000

240 Richard Ngarava Rs 75,00,000

241 Odean Smith Rs 75,00,000

242 Andrew Tye Rs 75,00,000

243 Mahipal Lomror Rs 50,00,000

244 Mohit Sharma Rs 50,00,000

245 Piyush Chawla Rs 50,00,000

246 Karn Sharma Rs 50,00,000

247 Tom Kohler-Cadmore Rs 50,00,000

248 Leus Du Plooy Rs 50,00,000

249 Michael Pepper Rs 50,00,000

250 Ben Howell Rs 50,00,000

251 Kartik Tyagi Rs 40,00,000

252 Sho Roger Rs 40,00,000

253 Siddharth Kaul Rs 40,00,000

254 Ajay Ahlawat Rs 40,00,000

255 Jalaj Saxena Rs 40,00,000

256 Yash Dhull Rs 30,00,000

257 Abhinav Manohar Rs 30,00,000

258 Kar Nair Rs 30,00,000

259 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rs 30,00,000

260 Anmolpreet Singh Rs 30,00,000

261 Atharva Taide Rs 30,00,000

262 Nehal Wadhera Rs 30,00,000

263 Harpreet Brar Rs 30,00,000

264 Naman Dhir Rs 30,00,000

265 Sameer Rizvi Rs 30,00,000

266 Abdul Samad Rs 30,00,000

267 Vijay Shankar Rs 30,00,000

268 Ashutosh Sharma Rs 30,00,000

269 Nishant Sindhu Rs 30,00,000

270 Utkarsh Singh Rs 30,00,000

271 Aryan Juyal Rs 30,00,000

272 Kumar Kushagra Rs 30,00,000

273 Robin Minz Rs 30,00,000

274 Anuj Rawat Rs 30,00,000

275 Luvnith Sisodia Rs 30,00,000

276 Vishnu Vinod Rs 30,00,000

277 Upendra Singh Yadav Rs 30,00,000

278 Vaibhav Arora Rs 30,00,000

279 Rasikh Dar Rs 30,00,000

280 Akash Madhwal Rs 30,00,000

281 Simarjeet Singh Rs 30,00,000

282 Yash Thakur Rs 30,00,000

283 Vyshak Vijaykumar Rs 30,00,000

284 Shreyas Gopal Rs 30,00,000

285 Mayank Markande Rs 30,00,000

286 Suyash Sharma Rs 30,00,000

287 Kumar Kartikeya Singh Rs 30,00,000

288 Manav Suthar Rs 30,00,000

289 Ricky Bhui Rs 30,00,000

290 Swastik Chhikara Rs 30,00,000

291 Aarya Desai Rs 30,00,000

292 Shubham Dubey Rs 30,00,000

293 Madhav Kaushik Rs 30,00,000

294 Pukhraj Mann Rs 30,00,000

295 Shaik Rasheed Rs 30,00,000

296 Himmat Singh Rs 30,00,000

297 Mayank Dagar Rs 30,00,000

298 Anshul Kamboj Rs 30,00,000

299 Mohd. Arshad Khan Rs 30,00,000

300 Darshan Nalkande Rs 30,00,000

301 Suyash Prabhudessai Rs 30,00,000

302 Anukul Roy Rs 30,00,000

303 Swapnil Singh Rs 30,00,000

304 Sanvir Singh Rs 30,00,000

305 Avanish Aravelly Rs 30,00,000

306 Vansh Bedi Rs 30,00,000

307 Saurav Chauhan Rs 30,00,000

308 Harvik Desai Rs 30,00,000

309 Kal Rathore Rs 30,00,000

310 B.R Sharath Rs 30,00,000

311 Gurnoor Singh Brar Rs 30,00,000

312 Mukesh Choudhary Rs 30,00,000

313 Sakib Hussain Rs 30,00,000

314 Vidwath Kaverappa Rs 30,00,000

315 Rajan Kumar Rs 30,00,000

316 Sushant Mishra Rs 30,00,000

317 Arj Tendulkar Rs 30,00,000

318 Zeeshan Ansari Rs 30,00,000

319 Prince Choudhary Rs 30,00,000

320 Himanshu Sharma Rs 30,00,000

321 M. Siddharth Rs 30,00,000

322 Digvesh Singh Rs 30,00,000

323 Prashant Solanki Rs 30,00,000

324 Jhathavedh Subramanyan Rs 30,00,000

325 Sachin Baby Rs 30,00,000

326 Priyam Garg Rs 30,00,000

327 Harnoor Pannu Rs 30,00,000

328 Smaran Ravichandran Rs 30,00,000

329 Shashwat Rawat Rs 30,00,000

330 Andre Siddarth Rs 30,00,000

331 Avneesh Sudha Rs 30,00,000

332 Apoorv Wankhade Rs 30,00,000

333 Yudhvir Charak Rs 30,00,000

334 Rishi Dhawan Rs 30,00,000

335 Rajvardhan Hangargekar Rs 30,00,000

336 Tanush Kotian Rs 30,00,000

337 Arshin Kulkarni Rs 30,00,000

338 Shams Mulani Rs 30,00,000

339 Shivam Singh Rs 30,00,000

340 Lalit Yadav Rs 30,00,000

341 Mohammed Azharuddeen Rs 30,00,000

342 L.R Chethan Rs 30,00,000

343 Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal Rs 30,00,000

344 Urvil Patel Rs 30,00,000

345 Sanskar Rawat Rs 30,00,000

346 Bipin Saurabh Rs 30,00,000

347 Tanay Thyagarajann Rs 30,00,000

348 Money Grewal Rs 30,00,000

349 Ashwani Kumar Rs 30,00,000

350 Ishan Porel Rs 30,00,000

351 Abhilash Shetty Rs 30,00,000

352 Akash Singh Rs 30,00,000

353 Gurjapneet Singh Rs 30,00,000

354 Basil Thampi Rs 30,00,000

355 Murugan Ashwin Rs 30,00,000

356 Shreyas Chavan Rs 30,00,000

357 Chintal Gandhi Rs 30,00,000

358 Raghav Goyal Rs 30,00,000

359 Jagadeesha Suchith Rs 30,00,000

360 Roshan Waghsare Rs 30,00,000

361 Bailapudi Yeswanth Rs 30,00,000

362 Sachin Dhas Rs 30,00,000

363 Ashwin Hebbar Rs 30,00,000

364 Rohan Knummal Rs 30,00,000

365 Ayush Pandey Rs 30,00,000

366 Akshat Raghuwanshi Rs 30,00,000

367 Virat Singh Rs 30,00,000

368 Priyansh Arya Rs 30,00,000

369 Manoj Bhandage Rs 30,00,000

370 Pravin Dubey Rs 30,00,000

371 Ajay Mandal Rs 30,00,000

372 Prerak Mankad Rs 30,00,000

373 Vipraj Nigam Rs 30,00,000

374 Vicky Ostwal Rs 30,00,000

375 Shivalik Sharma Rs 30,00,000

376 Salil Arora Rs 30,00,000

377 Dinesh Bana Rs 30,00,000

378 Ajitesh Guruswamy Rs 30,00,000

379 Narayan Jagadeesan Rs 30,00,000

380 Shrijith Krishnan Rs 30,00,000

381 Vishnu Solanki Rs 30,00,000

382 K.M Asif Rs 30,00,000

383 Akhil Chaudhary Rs 30,00,000

384 Himanshu Chauhan Rs 30,00,000

385 Arpit Guleria Rs 30,00,000

386 Nishanth Saranu Rs 30,00,000

387 Kuldip Yadav Rs 30,00,000

388 Prithviraj Yarra Rs 30,00,000

389 Shubham Agrawal Rs 30,00,000

390 Jass Inder Baidwan Rs 30,00,000

391 Jasmer Dhankhar Rs 30,00,000

392 Pulkit Narang Rs 30,00,000

393 Saumy Pandey Rs 30,00,000

394 Mohit Rathee Rs 30,00,000

395 Himanshu Singh Rs 30,00,000

396 Tanmay Agarwal Rs 30,00,000

397 Amandeep Khare Rs 30,00,000

398 Ayush Mhatre Rs 30,00,000

399 Salman Nizar Rs 30,00,000

400 Aniket Verma Rs 30,00,000

401 Sumeet Verma Rs 30,00,000

402 Manan Vohra Rs 30,00,000

403 Samarth Vyas Rs 30,00,000

404 Raj Angad Bawa Rs 30,00,000

405 Emanjot Chahal Rs 30,00,000

406 Musheer Khan Rs 30,00,000

407 Manvanth Kumar L Rs 30,00,000

408 Mayank Rawat Rs 30,00,000

409 Suryansh Shedge Rs 30,00,000

410 Hritik Shokeen Rs 30,00,000

411 Sonu Yadav Rs 30,00,000

412 S. Rithik Easwaran Rs 30,00,000

413 Anmol Malhotra Rs 30,00,000

414 Pradosh Paul Rs 30,00,000

415 Karteek Sharma Rs 30,00,000

416 Akash Singh Rs 30,00,000

417 Tejasvi Singh Rs 30,00,000

418 Siddharth Yadav Rs 30,00,000

419 Saurabh Dubey Rs 30,00,000

420 Aaqib Khan Rs 30,00,000

421 Kulwant Khejroliya Rs 30,00,000

422 Ankit Singh Rajpoot Rs 30,00,000

423 Divesh Sharma Rs 30,00,000

424 Naman Tiwari Rs 30,00,000

425 Prince Yadav Rs 30,00,000

426 Kal Singh Chibb Rs 30,00,000

427 Yuvraj Chudasama Rs 30,00,000

428 Deepak Devadiga Rs 30,00,000

429 Ramesh Prasad Rs 30,00,000

430 Shivam Shukla Rs 30,00,000

431 Himanshu Singh Rs 30,00,000

432 Tejpreet Singh Rs 30,00,000

433 Musaif Ajaz Rs 30,00,000

434 Agni Chopra Rs 30,00,000

435 Abhimanyu Easwaran Rs 30,00,000

436 Sudip Gharami Rs 30,00,000

437 Shubham Khajuria Rs 30,00,000

438 Akhil Rawat Rs 30,00,000

439 Prateek Yadav Rs 30,00,000

440 Abdul Bazith Rs 30,00,000

441 K.C Cariappa Rs 30,00,000

442 Yuvraj Chaudhary Rs 30,00,000

443 Aman Khan Rs 30,00,000

444 Sumit Kumar Rs 30,00,000

445 Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rs 30,00,000

446 Hardik Raj Rs 30,00,000

447 Harsh Tyagi Rs 30,00,000

448 M. Ajnas Rs 30,00,000

449 mukt Chand Rs 30,00,000

450 Tejasvi Dahiya Rs 30,00,000

451 Sumit Ghadigaonkar Rs 30,00,000

452 Baba Indrajith Rs 30,00,000

453 Muhammed Khan Rs 30,00,000

454 Bhagmender Lather Rs 30,00,000

455 Baltej Dhanda Rs 30,00,000

456 Ali Khan Rs 30,00,000

457 Ravi Kumar Rs 30,00,000

458 Vineet Panwar Rs 30,00,000

459 Vidyadhar Patil Rs 30,00,000

460 Aradhya Shukla Rs 30,00,000

461 Abhinandan Singh Rs 30,00,000

462 Pyla Avinash Rs 30,00,000

463 Kiran Chormale Rs 30,00,000

464 Ashish Dahariya Rs 30,00,000

465 Tushar Raheja Rs 30,00,000

466 Sarthak Ranjan Rs 30,00,000

467 Abhijeet Tomar Rs 30,00,000

468 Krish Bhagat Rs 30,00,000

469 Sohraab Dhaliwal Rs 30,00,000

470 Harsh Dubey Rs 30,00,000

471 Ramakrishna Ghosh Rs 30,00,000

472 Raj Limbani Rs 30,00,000

473 Ninad Rathva Rs 30,00,000

474 Vivrant Sharma Rs 30,00,000

475 Shiva Singh Rs 30,00,000

476 Sayed Irfan Aftab Rs 30,00,000

477 Anirudh Chowdhary Rs 30,00,000

478 Anshuman Hooda Rs 30,00,000

479 Prashant Sai Painkra Rs 30,00,000

480 Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa Rs 30,00,000

481 Yeddala Reddy Rs 30,00,000

482 Joshua Brown Rs 30,00,000

483 Oliver Davies Rs 30,00,000

484 Bevan John Jacobs Rs 30,00,000

485 Atharva Kale Rs 30,00,000

486 Abhishek Nair Rs 30,00,000

487 Vishwanath Pratap Singh Rs 30,00,000

488 Nasir Lone Rs 30,00,000

489 Brandon McMullen Rs 30,00,000

490 S. Midh Rs 30,00,000

491 Abid Mushtaq Rs 30,00,000

492 Mahesh Pithiya Rs 30,00,000

493 Maramreddy Reddy Rs 30,00,000

494 Atit Sheth Rs 30,00,000

495 Jonty Sidhu Rs 30,00,000

496 Mohit Avasthi Rs 30,00,000

497 Faridoon Dawoodzai Rs 30,00,000

498 Praful Hinge Rs 30,00,000

499 Pankaj Jaswal Rs 30,00,000

500 Vijay Kumar Rs 30,00,000

501 Ashok Sharma Rs 30,00,000

502 Mujtaba Yousuf Rs 30,00,000

503 Prayas Ray Barman Rs 30,00,000

504 Jafar Jamal Rs 30,00,000

505 Ayaz Khan Rs 30,00,000

506 Kaushik Maity Rs 30,00,000

507 Rituraj Sharma Rs 30,00,000

508 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rs 30,00,000

509 Kartik Chadha Rs 30,00,000

510 Writtick Chatterjee Rs 30,00,000

511 Prerit Dutta Rs 30,00,000

512 Rajneesh Gurbani Rs 30,00,000

513 Shubhang Hegde Rs 30,00,000

514 Saransh Jain Rs 30,00,000

515 Ripal Patel Rs 30,00,000

516 Akash Vashisht Rs 30,00,000

517 Anirudh Kanwar Rs 30,00,000

518 Shubham Kapse Rs 30,00,000

519 Atif Mushtaq Rs 30,00,000

520 Dipesh Parwani Rs 30,00,000

521 Manish Reddy Rs 30,00,000

522 Chetan Sharma Rs 30,00,000

523 Avinash Singh Rs 30,00,000

524 Corbin Bosch Rs 30,00,000

525 Mayank Gusain Rs 30,00,000

526 Mukhtar Hussain Rs 30,00,000

527 Girinath Reddy Rs 30,00,000

528 Yajas Sharma Rs 30,00,000

529 Sanjay Yadav Rs 30,00,000

530 Vishal Godara Rs 30,00,000

531 Eshan Malinga Rs 30,00,000

532 Samarth Nagraj Rs 30,00,000

533 Abhishek Saini Rs 30,00,000

534 Dumindu Sewmina Rs 30,00,000

535 Pradyuman Kumar Singh Rs 30,00,000

536 Vasu Vats Rs 30,00,000

537 Umang Kumar Rs 30,00,000

538 Mohamed Ali Rs 30,00,000

539 Atharva Ankolekar Rs 30,00,000

540 Vaisakh Chandran Rs 30,00,000

541 Auqib Dar Rs 30,00,000

542 Rohit Rayudu Rs 30,00,000

543 Uday Saharan Rs 30,00,000

544 Ayush Vartak Rs 30,00,000

545 Baba Aparajith Rs 30,00,000

546 Sumit Kumar Beniwal Rs 30,00,000

547 Nishk Birla Rs 30,00,000

548 Digvijay Deshmukh Rs 30,00,000

549 Lakshay Jain Rs 30,00,000

550 Duan Jansen Rs 30,00,000

551 Kritagya Singh Rs 30,00,000

552 P. Vignesh Rs 30,00,000

553 Sabhay Chadha Rs 30,00,000

554 Hemanth Kumar Rs 30,00,000

555 Rohan Rana Rs 30,00,000

556 Bharat Sharma Rs 30,00,000

557 Pratham Singh Rs 30,00,000

558 Tripurana Vijay Rs 30,00,000

559 Ravi Yadav Rs 30,00,000

560 Arj Azad Rs 30,00,000

561 Abhay Choudhary Rs 30,00,000

562 Gaurav Gambhir Rs 30,00,000

563 Shubham Garhwal Rs 30,00,000

564 Tejasvi Jaiswal Rs 30,00,000

565 Sairaj Patil Rs 30,00,000

566 Madhav Tiwari Rs 30,00,000

567 Kamal Tripathi Rs 30,00,000

568 Prashant Chauhan Rs 30,00,000

569 Yash Dabas Rs 30,00,000

570 Dhruv Kaushik Rs 30,00,000

571 Khrievitso Kense Rs 30,00,000

572 Akash Parkar Rs 30,00,000

573 Vignesh Puthur Rs 30,00,000

574 Tripuresh Singh Rs 30,00,000

575 Vijay Yadav Rs 30,00,000

576 Saurabh Netravalkar Rs 30,00,000

577 Hardik Tamore Rs 30,00,000

