CRICKET
The 10 franchises collectively had a maximum purse of Rs 120 crores, with a combined total of Rs 656.75 crore remaining in their purses for the upcoming auction after retaining players.
Just days before the IPL mega auction, three additional players have been included in the final list. Originally, 1574 players had registered for the two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After deliberation between the IPL governing council and the 10 franchises, the list was narrowed down to 574 players.
The list has since been updated to include notable players such as Jofra Archer, Hardik Tamore, and Saurabh Netravalkar.
The 10 franchises collectively had a maximum purse of Rs 120 crores, with a combined total of Rs 656.75 crore remaining in their purses for the upcoming auction after retaining players. The Punjab Kings, who recently spent Rs 9.5 crore on 2 retentions, now boast the largest budget of Rs 110.5 crore for the mega auction.
Full list of players registered for IPL mega auction
1 Jos Buttler Rs 2,00,00,000
2 Shreyas Iyer Rs 2,00,00,000
3 Rishabh Pant Rs 2,00,00,000
4 Kagiso Rabada Rs 2,00,00,000
5 Arshdeep Singh Rs 2,00,00,000
6 Mitchell Starc Rs 2,00,00,000
7 Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 2,00,00,000
8 Liam Livingstone Rs 2,00,00,000
9 KL Rahul Rs 2,00,00,000
10 Mohammad Shami Rs 2,00,00,000
11 Mohammad Siraj Rs 2,00,00,000
12 Harry Brook Rs 2,00,00,000
13 Devon Conway Rs 2,00,00,000
14 Jake Fraser-Mcgurk Rs 2,00,00,000
15 Aiden Markram Rs 2,00,00,000
16 Devdutt Padikkal Rs 2,00,00,000
17 David Warner Rs 2,00,00,000
18 Ravichandaran Ashwin Rs 2,00,00,000
19 Venkatesh Iyer Rs 2,00,00,000
20 Mitchell Marsh Rs 2,00,00,000
21 Glenn Maxwell Rs 2,00,00,000
22 Harshal Patel Rs 2,00,00,000
23 Marcus Stoinis Rs 2,00,00,000
24 Jonny Bairstow Rs 2,00,00,000
25 Quinton De Kock Rs 2,00,00,000
26 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Rs 2,00,00,000
27 Ishan Kishan Rs 2,00,00,000
28 Phil Salt Rs 2,00,00,000
29 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Rs 2,00,00,000
30 Trent Boult Rs 2,00,00,000
31 Josh Hazlewood Rs 2,00,00,000
32 Avesh Khan Rs 2,00,00,000
33 Prasidh Krishna Rs 2,00,00,000
34 T. Natarajan Rs 2,00,00,000
35 Anrich Nortje Rs 2,00,00,000
36 Noor Ahmad Rs 2,00,00,000
37 Wanindu Hasaranga Rs 2,00,00,000
38 Maheesh Theekshana Rs 2,00,00,000
39 Adam Zampa Rs 2,00,00,000
40 Faf Du Plessis Rs 2,00,00,000
41 Glenn Phillips Rs 2,00,00,000
42 Kane Williamson Rs 2,00,00,000
43 Sam Curran Rs 2,00,00,000
44 Daryl Mitchell Rs 2,00,00,000
45 Kral Pandya Rs 2,00,00,000
46 Washington Sdar Rs 2,00,00,000
47 Shardul Thakur Rs 2,00,00,000
48 Josh Inglis Rs 2,00,00,000
49 Deepak Chahar Rs 2,00,00,000
50 Lockie Ferguson Rs 2,00,00,000
51 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 2,00,00,000
52 Mukesh Kumar Rs 2,00,00,000
53 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Rs 2,00,00,000
54 Adil Rashid Rs 2,00,00,000
55 Finn Allen Rs 2,00,00,000
56 Ben Duckett Rs 2,00,00,000
57 Rilee Rossouw Rs 2,00,00,000
58 James Vince Rs 2,00,00,000
59 Moeen Ali Rs 2,00,00,000
60 Tim David Rs 2,00,00,000
61 Will Jacks Rs 2,00,00,000
62 Tom Banton Rs 2,00,00,000
63 Spencer Johnson Rs 2,00,00,000
64 Mustafizur Rahman Rs 2,00,00,000
65 Naveen Ul Haq Rs 2,00,00,000
66 Umesh Yadav Rs 2,00,00,000
67 Tabraiz Shamsi Rs 2,00,00,000
68 Evin Lewis Rs 2,00,00,000
69 Steve Smith Rs 2,00,00,000
70 Gus Atkinson Rs 2,00,00,000
71 Tom Curran Rs 2,00,00,000
72 Mitchell Santner Rs 2,00,00,000
73 Fazalhaq Farooqi Rs 2,00,00,000
74 Matt Henry Rs 2,00,00,000
75 Alzarri Joseph Rs 2,00,00,000
76 Rassie Van Der Dussen Rs 2,00,00,000
77 Sean Abbott Rs 2,00,00,000
78 Adam Milne Rs 2,00,00,000
79 Jason Holder Rs 2,00,00,000
80 Chris Jordan Rs 2,00,00,000
81 Tymal Mills Rs 2,00,00,000
82 Jofra Archer Rs 2,00,00,000
83 David Miller Rs 1,50,00,000
84 Rachin Ravindra Rs 1,50,00,000
85 Rovman Powell Rs 1,50,00,000
86 Ajinkya Rahane Rs 1,50,00,000
87 Nitish Rana Rs 1,50,00,000
88 Akeal Hosein Rs 1,50,00,000
89 Sherfane Rutherford Rs 1,50,00,000
90 Azmatullah Omarzai Rs 1,50,00,000
91 Romario Shepherd Rs 1,50,00,000
92 Sam Billings Rs 1,50,00,000
93 Mark Chapman Rs 1,50,00,000
94 Mohammad Nabi Rs 1,50,00,000
95 Tom Latham Rs 1,50,00,000
96 Kyle Mayers Rs 1,50,00,000
97 Jason Behrendorff Rs 1,50,00,000
98 Jhye Richardson Rs 1,50,00,000
99 Michael Bracewell Rs 1,50,00,000
100 Jamie Overton Rs 1,50,00,000
101 William O’Rourke Rs 1,50,00,000
102 Jimmy Neesham Rs 1,50,00,000
103 Daniel Sams Rs 1,50,00,000
104 Riley Meredith Rs 1,50,00,000
105 Daniel Worrall Rs 1,50,00,000
106 Matthew Potts Rs 1,50,00,000
107 Tim Southee Rs 1,50,00,000
108 John Turner Rs 1,50,00,000
109 Kyle Jamieson Rs 1,50,00,000
110 Marco Jansen Rs 1,25,00,000
111 Shai Hope Rs 1,25,00,000
112 Gerald Coetzee Rs 1,25,00,000
113 Jordan Cox Rs 1,25,00,000
114 Tim Seifert Rs 1,25,00,000
115 Nandre Burger Rs 1,25,00,000
116 Sikandar Raza Rs 1,25,00,000
117 Will Yog Rs 1,25,00,000
118 Jacob Bethell Rs 1,25,00,000
119 Aaron Hardie Rs 1,25,00,000
120 Nathan Ellis Rs 1,25,00,000
121 Obed McCoy Rs 1,25,00,000
122 Lance Morris Rs 1,25,00,000
123 Ashton Agar Rs 1,25,00,000
124 James Anderson Rs 1,25,00,000
125 Dominic Drakes Rs 1,25,00,000
126 Matthew Forde Rs 1,25,00,000
127 Keemo Paul Rs 1,25,00,000
128 Jitesh Sharma Rs 1,00,00,000
129 Rahul Chahar Rs 1,00,00,000
130 Mayank Agarawal Rs 1,00,00,000
131 Alex Carey Rs 1,00,00,000
132 Ryan Rickelton Rs 1,00,00,000
133 Akash Deep Rs 1,00,00,000
134 Tushar Deshpande Rs 1,00,00,000
135 Ashton Turner Rs 1,00,00,000
136 Shahbaz Ahamad Rs 1,00,00,000
137 Jaydev adkat Rs 1,00,00,000
138 Krishnappa Gowtham Rs 1,00,00,000
139 Gulbadin Naib Rs 1,00,00,000
140 Brydon Carse Rs 1,00,00,000
141 Lgisani Ngidi Rs 1,00,00,000
142 Taskin Ahmed Rs 1,00,00,000
143 Chris Green Rs 1,00,00,000
144 Shakib Al Hasan Rs 1,00,00,000
145 Mehidy Hasan Miraz Rs 1,00,00,000
146 Benjamin Sears Rs 1,00,00,000
147 Dan Lawrence Rs 1,00,00,000
148 Nathan Smith Rs 1,00,00,000
149 David Payne Rs 1,00,00,000
150 Wayne Parnell Rs 1,00,00,000
151 Rahul Tripathi Rs 75,00,000
152 Waqar Salamkheil Rs 75,00,000
153 Prithvi Shaw Rs 75,00,000
154 K.S Bharat Rs 75,00,000
155 Donovan Ferreira Rs 75,00,000
156 Allah Ghazanfar Rs 75,00,000
157 Keshav Maharaj Rs 75,00,000
158 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Rs 75,00,000
159 Dewald Brevis Rs 75,00,000
160 Manish Pandey Rs 75,00,000
161 Deepak Hooda Rs 75,00,000
162 R. Sai Kishore Rs 75,00,000
163 Ben McDermott Rs 75,00,000
164 Kusal Mendis Rs 75,00,000
165 Kusal Perera Rs 75,00,000
166 Josh Philippe Rs 75,00,000
167 Umran Malik Rs 75,00,000
168 Ishant Sharma Rs 75,00,000
169 Nuwan Thushara Rs 75,00,000
170 Rishad Hossain Rs 75,00,000
171 Zahir Khan Pakten Rs 75,00,000
172 Nqabayomzi Peter Rs 75,00,000
173 Tanveer Sangha Rs 75,00,000
174 Jeffery Vandersay Rs 75,00,000
175 Sediqullah Atal Rs 75,00,000
176 Matthew Breetzke Rs 75,00,000
177 Brandon King Rs 75,00,000
178 Pathum Nissanka Rs 75,00,000
179 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Rs 75,00,000
180 Jayant Yadav Rs 75,00,000
181 Johnson Charles Rs 75,00,000
182 Litton Das Rs 75,00,000
183 Andre Fletcher Rs 75,00,000
184 Ollie Pope Rs 75,00,000
185 Kyle Verreynne Rs 75,00,000
186 Richard Gleeson Rs 75,00,000
187 Kwena Maphaka Rs 75,00,000
188 Kuldeep Sen Rs 75,00,000
189 Reece Topley Rs 75,00,000
190 Lizaad Williams Rs 75,00,000
191 Luke Wood Rs 75,00,000
192 Towhid Hridoy Rs 75,00,000
193 Mikyle Louis Rs 75,00,000
194 Harry Tector Rs 75,00,000
195 Najibullah Zadran Rs 75,00,000
196 Ibrahim Zadran Rs 75,00,000
197 Sarfaraz Khan Rs 75,00,000
198 Kamindu Mendis Rs 75,00,000
199 Matthew Short Rs 75,00,000
200 Dushmantha Chameera Rs 75,00,000
201 Shamar Joseph Rs 75,00,000
202 Josh Little Rs 75,00,000
203 Shivam Mavi Rs 75,00,000
204 Navdeep Saini Rs 75,00,000
205 Qais Ahmad Rs 75,00,000
206 Charith Asalanka Rs 75,00,000
207 Gudakesh Motie Rs 75,00,000
208 Daniel Mousley Rs 75,00,000
209 Dith Wellalage Rs 75,00,000
210 Ottneil Baartman Rs 75,00,000
211 Xavier Bartlett Rs 75,00,000
212 Dilshan Madushanka Rs 75,00,000
213 Chetan Sakariya Rs 75,00,000
214 Sandeep Warrier Rs 75,00,000
215 Cooper Connolly Rs 75,00,000
216 Dushan Hemantha Rs 75,00,000
217 Karim Janat Rs 75,00,000
218 William Sutherland Rs 75,00,000
219 Ben Dwarshuis Rs 75,00,000
220 Olly Stone Rs 75,00,000
221 Zak Foulkes Rs 75,00,000
222 Wiaan Mulder Rs 75,00,000
223 Dwaine Pretorius Rs 75,00,000
224 Das Shanaka Rs 75,00,000
225 Shoriful Islam Rs 75,00,000
226 Blessing Muzarabani Rs 75,00,000
227 Tanzim Hasan Sakib Rs 75,00,000
228 Roston Chase Rs 75,00,000
229 Jior Dala Rs 75,00,000
230 Mahedi Hasan Rs 75,00,000
231 Nangeyalia Kharote Rs 75,00,000
232 Hasan Mahmud Rs 75,00,000
233 Nahid Rana Rs 75,00,000
234 Alick Athanaze Rs 75,00,000
235 Hilton Cartwright Rs 75,00,000
236 Daryn Dupavillon Rs 75,00,000
237 Patrick Kruger Rs 75,00,000
238 Lahiru Kumara Rs 75,00,000
239 Michael Neser Rs 75,00,000
240 Richard Ngarava Rs 75,00,000
241 Odean Smith Rs 75,00,000
242 Andrew Tye Rs 75,00,000
243 Mahipal Lomror Rs 50,00,000
244 Mohit Sharma Rs 50,00,000
245 Piyush Chawla Rs 50,00,000
246 Karn Sharma Rs 50,00,000
247 Tom Kohler-Cadmore Rs 50,00,000
248 Leus Du Plooy Rs 50,00,000
249 Michael Pepper Rs 50,00,000
250 Ben Howell Rs 50,00,000
251 Kartik Tyagi Rs 40,00,000
252 Sho Roger Rs 40,00,000
253 Siddharth Kaul Rs 40,00,000
254 Ajay Ahlawat Rs 40,00,000
255 Jalaj Saxena Rs 40,00,000
256 Yash Dhull Rs 30,00,000
257 Abhinav Manohar Rs 30,00,000
258 Kar Nair Rs 30,00,000
259 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rs 30,00,000
260 Anmolpreet Singh Rs 30,00,000
261 Atharva Taide Rs 30,00,000
262 Nehal Wadhera Rs 30,00,000
263 Harpreet Brar Rs 30,00,000
264 Naman Dhir Rs 30,00,000
265 Sameer Rizvi Rs 30,00,000
266 Abdul Samad Rs 30,00,000
267 Vijay Shankar Rs 30,00,000
268 Ashutosh Sharma Rs 30,00,000
269 Nishant Sindhu Rs 30,00,000
270 Utkarsh Singh Rs 30,00,000
271 Aryan Juyal Rs 30,00,000
272 Kumar Kushagra Rs 30,00,000
273 Robin Minz Rs 30,00,000
274 Anuj Rawat Rs 30,00,000
275 Luvnith Sisodia Rs 30,00,000
276 Vishnu Vinod Rs 30,00,000
277 Upendra Singh Yadav Rs 30,00,000
278 Vaibhav Arora Rs 30,00,000
279 Rasikh Dar Rs 30,00,000
280 Akash Madhwal Rs 30,00,000
281 Simarjeet Singh Rs 30,00,000
282 Yash Thakur Rs 30,00,000
283 Vyshak Vijaykumar Rs 30,00,000
284 Shreyas Gopal Rs 30,00,000
285 Mayank Markande Rs 30,00,000
286 Suyash Sharma Rs 30,00,000
287 Kumar Kartikeya Singh Rs 30,00,000
288 Manav Suthar Rs 30,00,000
289 Ricky Bhui Rs 30,00,000
290 Swastik Chhikara Rs 30,00,000
291 Aarya Desai Rs 30,00,000
292 Shubham Dubey Rs 30,00,000
293 Madhav Kaushik Rs 30,00,000
294 Pukhraj Mann Rs 30,00,000
295 Shaik Rasheed Rs 30,00,000
296 Himmat Singh Rs 30,00,000
297 Mayank Dagar Rs 30,00,000
298 Anshul Kamboj Rs 30,00,000
299 Mohd. Arshad Khan Rs 30,00,000
300 Darshan Nalkande Rs 30,00,000
301 Suyash Prabhudessai Rs 30,00,000
302 Anukul Roy Rs 30,00,000
303 Swapnil Singh Rs 30,00,000
304 Sanvir Singh Rs 30,00,000
305 Avanish Aravelly Rs 30,00,000
306 Vansh Bedi Rs 30,00,000
307 Saurav Chauhan Rs 30,00,000
308 Harvik Desai Rs 30,00,000
309 Kal Rathore Rs 30,00,000
310 B.R Sharath Rs 30,00,000
311 Gurnoor Singh Brar Rs 30,00,000
312 Mukesh Choudhary Rs 30,00,000
313 Sakib Hussain Rs 30,00,000
314 Vidwath Kaverappa Rs 30,00,000
315 Rajan Kumar Rs 30,00,000
316 Sushant Mishra Rs 30,00,000
317 Arj Tendulkar Rs 30,00,000
318 Zeeshan Ansari Rs 30,00,000
319 Prince Choudhary Rs 30,00,000
320 Himanshu Sharma Rs 30,00,000
321 M. Siddharth Rs 30,00,000
322 Digvesh Singh Rs 30,00,000
323 Prashant Solanki Rs 30,00,000
324 Jhathavedh Subramanyan Rs 30,00,000
325 Sachin Baby Rs 30,00,000
326 Priyam Garg Rs 30,00,000
327 Harnoor Pannu Rs 30,00,000
328 Smaran Ravichandran Rs 30,00,000
329 Shashwat Rawat Rs 30,00,000
330 Andre Siddarth Rs 30,00,000
331 Avneesh Sudha Rs 30,00,000
332 Apoorv Wankhade Rs 30,00,000
333 Yudhvir Charak Rs 30,00,000
334 Rishi Dhawan Rs 30,00,000
335 Rajvardhan Hangargekar Rs 30,00,000
336 Tanush Kotian Rs 30,00,000
337 Arshin Kulkarni Rs 30,00,000
338 Shams Mulani Rs 30,00,000
339 Shivam Singh Rs 30,00,000
340 Lalit Yadav Rs 30,00,000
341 Mohammed Azharuddeen Rs 30,00,000
342 L.R Chethan Rs 30,00,000
343 Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal Rs 30,00,000
344 Urvil Patel Rs 30,00,000
345 Sanskar Rawat Rs 30,00,000
346 Bipin Saurabh Rs 30,00,000
347 Tanay Thyagarajann Rs 30,00,000
348 Money Grewal Rs 30,00,000
349 Ashwani Kumar Rs 30,00,000
350 Ishan Porel Rs 30,00,000
351 Abhilash Shetty Rs 30,00,000
352 Akash Singh Rs 30,00,000
353 Gurjapneet Singh Rs 30,00,000
354 Basil Thampi Rs 30,00,000
355 Murugan Ashwin Rs 30,00,000
356 Shreyas Chavan Rs 30,00,000
357 Chintal Gandhi Rs 30,00,000
358 Raghav Goyal Rs 30,00,000
359 Jagadeesha Suchith Rs 30,00,000
360 Roshan Waghsare Rs 30,00,000
361 Bailapudi Yeswanth Rs 30,00,000
362 Sachin Dhas Rs 30,00,000
363 Ashwin Hebbar Rs 30,00,000
364 Rohan Knummal Rs 30,00,000
365 Ayush Pandey Rs 30,00,000
366 Akshat Raghuwanshi Rs 30,00,000
367 Virat Singh Rs 30,00,000
368 Priyansh Arya Rs 30,00,000
369 Manoj Bhandage Rs 30,00,000
370 Pravin Dubey Rs 30,00,000
371 Ajay Mandal Rs 30,00,000
372 Prerak Mankad Rs 30,00,000
373 Vipraj Nigam Rs 30,00,000
374 Vicky Ostwal Rs 30,00,000
375 Shivalik Sharma Rs 30,00,000
376 Salil Arora Rs 30,00,000
377 Dinesh Bana Rs 30,00,000
378 Ajitesh Guruswamy Rs 30,00,000
379 Narayan Jagadeesan Rs 30,00,000
380 Shrijith Krishnan Rs 30,00,000
381 Vishnu Solanki Rs 30,00,000
382 K.M Asif Rs 30,00,000
383 Akhil Chaudhary Rs 30,00,000
384 Himanshu Chauhan Rs 30,00,000
385 Arpit Guleria Rs 30,00,000
386 Nishanth Saranu Rs 30,00,000
387 Kuldip Yadav Rs 30,00,000
388 Prithviraj Yarra Rs 30,00,000
389 Shubham Agrawal Rs 30,00,000
390 Jass Inder Baidwan Rs 30,00,000
391 Jasmer Dhankhar Rs 30,00,000
392 Pulkit Narang Rs 30,00,000
393 Saumy Pandey Rs 30,00,000
394 Mohit Rathee Rs 30,00,000
395 Himanshu Singh Rs 30,00,000
396 Tanmay Agarwal Rs 30,00,000
397 Amandeep Khare Rs 30,00,000
398 Ayush Mhatre Rs 30,00,000
399 Salman Nizar Rs 30,00,000
400 Aniket Verma Rs 30,00,000
401 Sumeet Verma Rs 30,00,000
402 Manan Vohra Rs 30,00,000
403 Samarth Vyas Rs 30,00,000
404 Raj Angad Bawa Rs 30,00,000
405 Emanjot Chahal Rs 30,00,000
406 Musheer Khan Rs 30,00,000
407 Manvanth Kumar L Rs 30,00,000
408 Mayank Rawat Rs 30,00,000
409 Suryansh Shedge Rs 30,00,000
410 Hritik Shokeen Rs 30,00,000
411 Sonu Yadav Rs 30,00,000
412 S. Rithik Easwaran Rs 30,00,000
413 Anmol Malhotra Rs 30,00,000
414 Pradosh Paul Rs 30,00,000
415 Karteek Sharma Rs 30,00,000
416 Akash Singh Rs 30,00,000
417 Tejasvi Singh Rs 30,00,000
418 Siddharth Yadav Rs 30,00,000
419 Saurabh Dubey Rs 30,00,000
420 Aaqib Khan Rs 30,00,000
421 Kulwant Khejroliya Rs 30,00,000
422 Ankit Singh Rajpoot Rs 30,00,000
423 Divesh Sharma Rs 30,00,000
424 Naman Tiwari Rs 30,00,000
425 Prince Yadav Rs 30,00,000
426 Kal Singh Chibb Rs 30,00,000
427 Yuvraj Chudasama Rs 30,00,000
428 Deepak Devadiga Rs 30,00,000
429 Ramesh Prasad Rs 30,00,000
430 Shivam Shukla Rs 30,00,000
431 Himanshu Singh Rs 30,00,000
432 Tejpreet Singh Rs 30,00,000
433 Musaif Ajaz Rs 30,00,000
434 Agni Chopra Rs 30,00,000
435 Abhimanyu Easwaran Rs 30,00,000
436 Sudip Gharami Rs 30,00,000
437 Shubham Khajuria Rs 30,00,000
438 Akhil Rawat Rs 30,00,000
439 Prateek Yadav Rs 30,00,000
440 Abdul Bazith Rs 30,00,000
441 K.C Cariappa Rs 30,00,000
442 Yuvraj Chaudhary Rs 30,00,000
443 Aman Khan Rs 30,00,000
444 Sumit Kumar Rs 30,00,000
445 Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rs 30,00,000
446 Hardik Raj Rs 30,00,000
447 Harsh Tyagi Rs 30,00,000
448 M. Ajnas Rs 30,00,000
449 mukt Chand Rs 30,00,000
450 Tejasvi Dahiya Rs 30,00,000
451 Sumit Ghadigaonkar Rs 30,00,000
452 Baba Indrajith Rs 30,00,000
453 Muhammed Khan Rs 30,00,000
454 Bhagmender Lather Rs 30,00,000
455 Baltej Dhanda Rs 30,00,000
456 Ali Khan Rs 30,00,000
457 Ravi Kumar Rs 30,00,000
458 Vineet Panwar Rs 30,00,000
459 Vidyadhar Patil Rs 30,00,000
460 Aradhya Shukla Rs 30,00,000
461 Abhinandan Singh Rs 30,00,000
462 Pyla Avinash Rs 30,00,000
463 Kiran Chormale Rs 30,00,000
464 Ashish Dahariya Rs 30,00,000
465 Tushar Raheja Rs 30,00,000
466 Sarthak Ranjan Rs 30,00,000
467 Abhijeet Tomar Rs 30,00,000
468 Krish Bhagat Rs 30,00,000
469 Sohraab Dhaliwal Rs 30,00,000
470 Harsh Dubey Rs 30,00,000
471 Ramakrishna Ghosh Rs 30,00,000
472 Raj Limbani Rs 30,00,000
473 Ninad Rathva Rs 30,00,000
474 Vivrant Sharma Rs 30,00,000
475 Shiva Singh Rs 30,00,000
476 Sayed Irfan Aftab Rs 30,00,000
477 Anirudh Chowdhary Rs 30,00,000
478 Anshuman Hooda Rs 30,00,000
479 Prashant Sai Painkra Rs 30,00,000
480 Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa Rs 30,00,000
481 Yeddala Reddy Rs 30,00,000
482 Joshua Brown Rs 30,00,000
483 Oliver Davies Rs 30,00,000
484 Bevan John Jacobs Rs 30,00,000
485 Atharva Kale Rs 30,00,000
486 Abhishek Nair Rs 30,00,000
487 Vishwanath Pratap Singh Rs 30,00,000
488 Nasir Lone Rs 30,00,000
489 Brandon McMullen Rs 30,00,000
490 S. Midh Rs 30,00,000
491 Abid Mushtaq Rs 30,00,000
492 Mahesh Pithiya Rs 30,00,000
493 Maramreddy Reddy Rs 30,00,000
494 Atit Sheth Rs 30,00,000
495 Jonty Sidhu Rs 30,00,000
496 Mohit Avasthi Rs 30,00,000
497 Faridoon Dawoodzai Rs 30,00,000
498 Praful Hinge Rs 30,00,000
499 Pankaj Jaswal Rs 30,00,000
500 Vijay Kumar Rs 30,00,000
501 Ashok Sharma Rs 30,00,000
502 Mujtaba Yousuf Rs 30,00,000
503 Prayas Ray Barman Rs 30,00,000
504 Jafar Jamal Rs 30,00,000
505 Ayaz Khan Rs 30,00,000
506 Kaushik Maity Rs 30,00,000
507 Rituraj Sharma Rs 30,00,000
508 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rs 30,00,000
509 Kartik Chadha Rs 30,00,000
510 Writtick Chatterjee Rs 30,00,000
511 Prerit Dutta Rs 30,00,000
512 Rajneesh Gurbani Rs 30,00,000
513 Shubhang Hegde Rs 30,00,000
514 Saransh Jain Rs 30,00,000
515 Ripal Patel Rs 30,00,000
516 Akash Vashisht Rs 30,00,000
517 Anirudh Kanwar Rs 30,00,000
518 Shubham Kapse Rs 30,00,000
519 Atif Mushtaq Rs 30,00,000
520 Dipesh Parwani Rs 30,00,000
521 Manish Reddy Rs 30,00,000
522 Chetan Sharma Rs 30,00,000
523 Avinash Singh Rs 30,00,000
524 Corbin Bosch Rs 30,00,000
525 Mayank Gusain Rs 30,00,000
526 Mukhtar Hussain Rs 30,00,000
527 Girinath Reddy Rs 30,00,000
528 Yajas Sharma Rs 30,00,000
529 Sanjay Yadav Rs 30,00,000
530 Vishal Godara Rs 30,00,000
531 Eshan Malinga Rs 30,00,000
532 Samarth Nagraj Rs 30,00,000
533 Abhishek Saini Rs 30,00,000
534 Dumindu Sewmina Rs 30,00,000
535 Pradyuman Kumar Singh Rs 30,00,000
536 Vasu Vats Rs 30,00,000
537 Umang Kumar Rs 30,00,000
538 Mohamed Ali Rs 30,00,000
539 Atharva Ankolekar Rs 30,00,000
540 Vaisakh Chandran Rs 30,00,000
541 Auqib Dar Rs 30,00,000
542 Rohit Rayudu Rs 30,00,000
543 Uday Saharan Rs 30,00,000
544 Ayush Vartak Rs 30,00,000
545 Baba Aparajith Rs 30,00,000
546 Sumit Kumar Beniwal Rs 30,00,000
547 Nishk Birla Rs 30,00,000
548 Digvijay Deshmukh Rs 30,00,000
549 Lakshay Jain Rs 30,00,000
550 Duan Jansen Rs 30,00,000
551 Kritagya Singh Rs 30,00,000
552 P. Vignesh Rs 30,00,000
553 Sabhay Chadha Rs 30,00,000
554 Hemanth Kumar Rs 30,00,000
555 Rohan Rana Rs 30,00,000
556 Bharat Sharma Rs 30,00,000
557 Pratham Singh Rs 30,00,000
558 Tripurana Vijay Rs 30,00,000
559 Ravi Yadav Rs 30,00,000
560 Arj Azad Rs 30,00,000
561 Abhay Choudhary Rs 30,00,000
562 Gaurav Gambhir Rs 30,00,000
563 Shubham Garhwal Rs 30,00,000
564 Tejasvi Jaiswal Rs 30,00,000
565 Sairaj Patil Rs 30,00,000
566 Madhav Tiwari Rs 30,00,000
567 Kamal Tripathi Rs 30,00,000
568 Prashant Chauhan Rs 30,00,000
569 Yash Dabas Rs 30,00,000
570 Dhruv Kaushik Rs 30,00,000
571 Khrievitso Kense Rs 30,00,000
572 Akash Parkar Rs 30,00,000
573 Vignesh Puthur Rs 30,00,000
574 Tripuresh Singh Rs 30,00,000
575 Vijay Yadav Rs 30,00,000
576 Saurabh Netravalkar Rs 30,00,000
577 Hardik Tamore Rs 30,00,000
Also read| IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming details: When and where to watch, date, time, venue - All you need to know
IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of registered players, base price and more
Salman Khan to lead Atlee's two-hero reincarnation actioner, might work with Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth: Report
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 3 highlights: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal fifties take India to 172/0
Meet fashion designer, daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 141279 crore net worth, she is married...
Abhishek Bachchan opens up on 'handling negativity' amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'I cannot change person...'
Sookshmadarshini Twitter review: Fans hail Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's mystery drama as one of 2024's best movies
TMKOC's Munmum Dutta avoids paps asking 'Jetha Ji kaise hai', netizens say, 'what's wrong with...'
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis emerges as NDA's man of the moment
Wayanad Election Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi beats brother Rahul Gandhi's record by...
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 2 highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul help India take 130-run lead
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad schools likely to stay closed till...
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan bashes Rajat Dalal for threatening housemates in Weekend Ka Vaar, says, ‘khud to kuch nhi…’
Pakistan: 18 killed, 30 others injured in sectarian violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BIG update for Indians travelling to this country, will now have to submit these documents...
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar calls for Gautam Adani's arrest, urges Centre to 'save India's reputation'
'2 fire in one frame': Allu Arjun features with Sreeleela in Kissik song, netizens go crazy as Pushpa 2 makers drop...
I Want To Talk box office collection day 1: Abhishek Bachchan film records his second lowest opening ever, earns only...
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move, Reliance Jio to launch cheap 5G smartphone in India, is working with...
Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi gains comfortable lead in Wayanad, BJP leads on Nanded Lok Sabha seat
Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai avoids supporting Abhishek Bachchan's new film, Amitabh Bachchan says 'mere bete..'
Zomato ex-employee defends Deepinder Goyal over his controversial Rs 20 lakh job fee: 'This is worth...'
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah equals Kapil Dev's record with fifer against Australia
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 1 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah takes fifer as Australia bowled out for 104
Punjab bypolls: AAP leading in 3 seats, Congress ahead in one
Ind vs Aus Test series: Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in Perth, opts for casual outfit
Meet man, who is richest person in modern history, his net worth has surged to...
Meet Indian genius worked with IIT, had NASA connection, went missing and was found years later in...
Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly BREAKS silence on unspoken feud with co-actor, fans think its Sudhanshu Pandey or Gaurav Khanna
Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik out from Salman Khan's house? Here's what we know
Meet actress who rejected role that made Aishwarya Rai a star, SRK almost declined film, it became superhit, earned Rs..
BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Noel Tata makes this move after Ratan Tata's death, it is...
Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram's hilarious discussion after Rishabh Pant takes blow in groin area, watch viral video
Neelam Kothari finally reveals if she was in relationship with Govinda: ‘In those days we were…’
SEBI's first reaction on Gautam Adani bribery case, begins inquiry into...
Meet Hyderabad girl who began NEET preparation in class 7, scored 99.9 percentile, secured AIR...
Badshah breaks his silence on dating rumours with Pakistani star Hania Aamir: ‘We have a lot of…’
Delhi pollution: Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category in Delhi-NCR; AQI at 419
Meet man, whose father used to work as labour, battled with financial woes, yet cracked NEET-UG with score of...
'I think bro is her EX': Man performs risky bike stunt with burqa-clad woman in Bangladesh, watch
Viral video: Little girl's power-packed dance to 'beer song' melts hearts online, watch
Meet man who failed in school, hacked his dad’s company, now India’s youngest billionaire, owns company worth Rs...
Meet woman from small village, used internet on rooftop for preparation, cleared UPSC in third attempt, now she is...
Explained: Why India must win the 1st Test against Australia in Perth
Raima Sen mourns Bharat Dev Varma's demise, pens emotional note for 'great father, great husband'
Bhagam Bhag 2 confirmed, Akshay, Paresh Rawal, Govinda return for 'madder, funnier' sequel, film will go on floors on..
AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey reacts to her split linked with composer's divorce with Saira Banu: 'I know exactly..'
DNA TV Show: Ahead of Maharashtra poll results, MVA, Mahayuti engage in resort politics
WATCH: Woman criticizes Bengali speakers in Kolkata metro, says ‘You must be learning Hindi’, video goes viral
Utkarsh Sharma kickstarts Vanvaas promotions, seeks blessing at Jagannath Puri, gets grand welcome in Bhubaneswar
Maharashtra: Stage set for assembly poll results; Mahayuti, MVA confident of their victories
Sanjana Ganesan’s post for Jasprit Bumrah after brilliant bowling show in Perth Test leaves fans in splits
Viral video: Man pulls off prank on people by impersonating Diljit Dosanjh, leaves netizens in splits, WATCH
IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming details: When and where to watch, date, time, venue - All you need to know
Meet man who studied from IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, later resigned high-paying job in MNC, took Sanyas, now he is...
All set for vote counting in Jharkhand tomorrow; NDA, JMM-led alliances confident of winning
Journalist called Katrina ‘lucky’ because Shah Rukh Khan kissed her on-screen, her response owned him
'You are bulls**t': This star walked out from Parinda after Vidhu Vinod Chopra argued with him, was replaced by...
Watch: Australia star inquires Rishabh Pant about his next IPL team, gets 2-word reply
Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi reacts to death of crew member, issues statement citing 'purely human error’
Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat was first offered to his industry rival…, but he refused because...
Cash-for-votes row: BJP leader Vinod Tawde issues defamation notice against Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi
The Visionary Who Promises a Blue Sky for India: Holger Thorsten Schubart’s G20 Climate Speech
The Surge of High-End Living: Luxury Residential Market to Outpace Other Segments
FeFCon 2024 to be Held in Bangalore: A Premier Event on Fever Management
Riddhima Kapoor slams trolls calling Ranbir 'misogynist', comments on his bond with Alia Bhatt: 'I do get annoyed but..'
'That’s wild': Noida man turns cigarette butts into teddy bears in viral video, watch
'Your dance lightens up...': Little girl's dance on 'Tere Bina na Guzara E' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
London Airport evacuates passengers over security threat, thousands stranded
The World’s First Innovative Iron Supplement to Combat Iron Deficiency and Anaemia
'He's put all eggs in one basket': Sanjay Manjrekar dissects Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 of IND vs AUS Test
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over alleged Gaza War crimes, Israeli PM calls it 'baseless'
BCCI reveals dates of next three IPL editions in never-before-heard move; 2025 season to start from....
Meet grandmother who became fashion icon after trying on her granddaughter’s clothes
Deepika Padukone's parents Prakash Padukone, Ujjala are cousins? Netizens react as Reddit post goes viral
'This is new low': India's Got Latent contestant jokes on Kolkata rape-murder case, netizens disgusted, WATCH viral clip
IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite WTC list, becomes 3rd Indian to...
Manipur CM N Biren Singh's BIG statement after fresh violence in state: 'Those who are genuinely agitating against...'
Sana Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant, actress announces 2nd pregnancy with Anas Saiyad: 'Only Allah has power to..'
'All scripted drama...': Puneet Superstar allegedly assaulted by influencers in viral video, watch
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result November 22: Dear Dancer Friday lucky draw result TODAY, know how to check winner list
Elon Musk claims Jeff Bezos advised everyone to sell Tesla and SpaceX stocks ahead of US Election because...
Abhishek Bachchan says this about daughter Aaradhya amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: ‘We are all…’
'Cancer can be defeated with discipline': Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals wife's diet that helped her fight stage 4 cancer
Actress Ana de Armas caught kissing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s son in viral photos
Oreshnik's Shadow: Will Russia's hypersonic missile force west to back down?
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals Rishi Kapoor's last two wishes: 'He wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor getting...'
Meet woman, once disinterested in father’s business, now runs Rs 7000 crore company, competes with Mukesh Ambani, she is
I Want To Talk Twitter review: Abhishek Bachchan's performance being hailed as his 'career-best' in 'soul-stirring' film
‘You’re So Beautiful’: World’s tallest woman meets world’s shortest woman over tea, pics go viral
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 3 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj run through Australia
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's son BREAKS SILENCE on his parents' divorce linked with Mohini Dey: 'It’s disheartening to...'
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Consequences of GRAP-4 are drastic, may have adverse effects, says SC
Eyeing Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Revdi par Charcha' campaign: 'If people vote for BJP...'
'Till death do...': Abhishek Bachchan's viral statement comparing cancer to marriage amid Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours
Good news for Delhi-NCR residents, travel time from Noida to Gurugram to be reduced as new train service will...
Dharmendra once slapped Feroz Khan's brother Sanjay Khan at Bollywood party; here's what happened next
A day ahead of Maharashtra, Jharkhand election results, Sachin Pilot's BIG statement, says 'INDIA bloc in position to..'
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools likely to stay closed till..., check city-wise update
'She crossed all limits by...': Rupali Ganguly's lawyer REVEALS if her stepdaughter responded to defamation notice
OTET 2024 results DECLARED @ bseodisha.ac.in: Know how to check Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test results online