The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the dates and venue for the highly anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction. With over 1,500 players registering for the event, cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the outcome.

The IPL 2025 mega players auction is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, as stated in a press release issued by the BCCI on Tuesday, November 5th.

“The IPL player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024, with an impressive total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) signing up to be part of the mega TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction, which will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” it said.

The upcoming IPL 2025 auction boasts an impressive list of 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations. Among them, 25 players have set their base price at Rs 2 crore, with 23 Indians and two overseas cricketers making the cut. With several big names in T20 cricket being released by franchises, it is anticipated that the Rs 20 crore mark will be surpassed in this year's auction.

One player who will undoubtedly attract attention is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was not retained by Delhi Capitals (DC). Additionally, the return of Australia's Mitchell Starc to the auction pool after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) adds further excitement. Starc, the IPL's most expensive player in 2024, fetched a record Rs 24.50 crore in that auction.

As the anticipation builds for the IPL 2025 auction, cricket fans around the world eagerly await to see which players will command top dollar and which franchises will make bold moves to secure their desired talent.

Players with Rs 2 crore base price at IPL 2025 auction: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan Mukesh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer

