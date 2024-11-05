BCCI announced that 1574 players, including 320 capped players, and 1224 uncapped players, registered for the mega auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to take place in Jeddah, the Saudi Arabian port city, on November 24 and 25. The auction was initially scheduled to be held in Riyadh. All 10 franchises have already revealed their retentions -- 46 players.

BCCI announced that 1574 players, including 320 capped players, 1224 uncapped players and 30 players from Associate Nations, registered for the mega auction. Out of 1574 players, 1,165 are Indians and 409 are overseas players.

With each franchise able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players, 204 slots will be up for grabs at the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction.

Capped Indians (48 players)

Capped Internationals (272 players)

Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (152 players)

Uncapped Internationals who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

Uncapped Indians (965 players)

Uncapped Internationals (104 players)

Where to watch the IPL 2025 mega auction?

The live telecast of the IPL 2025 mega auction will be available on Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 auction?

Jio Cinema will livestream the IPL 2025 auction in India.

A complete list of retained players:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head