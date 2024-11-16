IPL auction 2025: Everything you need to know about the upcoming Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah.

The organizers of the Indian Premier League have unveiled the highly-anticipated list of marquee players for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. The list consists of twelve players divided into two sets, with 11 players setting their base price at Rs 2 crore each.

Among the marquee players are five overseas stars: David Miller, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, and Liam Livingstone. Notably, the star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been placed in the first set, with expectations of securing the largest contract during the auction scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

Shreyas Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in the IPL 2024, and India's ace pacer Arshdeep Singh are also part of the first set of marquee players. Meanwhile, former Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is included in the second set.

Indian fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, along with star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, are also featured in the marquee players' sets. Surprisingly, some of the biggest names in T20I cricket, such as veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and two-time Purple Cap-winner Bhuvneshwar Kumar, are absent from the list.

Ishan Kishan, who was acquired for Rs 15.50 crore by the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 mega auction, is another notable omission from the marquee list. It is expected that Ishan will still attract a significant amount during the auction, despite the abundance of wicketkeepers among the shortlisted stars.

Among the overseas stars, experienced Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and current world No.2 T20I batter Phil Salt are among the major names missing from the marquee players' list. Salt had a remarkable season with the Kolkata Knight Riders, while Maxwell was released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the retention day.

Marquee Set 1 - Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Mitchell Starc.

Marquee Set 2 - Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

The two-day event will kick off at 12:30 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. IST) on November 24.

Purse remaining

Mumbai Indians: Rs 55 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 110.5 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 73 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 45 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 41 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 55 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 69 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 83 crore

Gujarat Titans: Rs 69 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 51 crore

