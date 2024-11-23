The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have followed their usual strategy ahead of the mega-auctions by retaining their core players. As they prepare for the upcoming season, they have six positions to fill in their starting eleven (or seven if the Impact Player is included), as well as the task of finalizing their squad.

Their wish-list may include a top-order batsman who can also bowl spin, preferably off-spin, a few experienced Indian pacers, a potential overseas fast bowler, and a foreign opener. By targeting these specific positions, CSK aims to strengthen their team and maintain their competitive edge in the upcoming season.

Players Retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana ( Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube ( Rs 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja ( Rs 18 crore), MS Dhoni ( Rs 4 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 55 crore; RTM slots available: 1; Available player slots: 20 (Seven overseas)

Auction Strategy

With a budget of just Rs 55 crore, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will need to navigate through challenging bidding wars, potentially steering clear of high-priced marquee Indian players. This may disappoint fans hoping to see players like Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul in the iconic yellow jersey.

However, CSK is likely to invest in overseas players and dynamic all-rounders to strengthen their squad. Players such as Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, or Maheesh Theekshana could be considered as potential Right to Match (RTM) options.

When it comes to Indian players, CSK will focus on acquiring batters and bowlers who have a history of success with the team or who can fulfill specific roles. The remaining spots in the squad will be filled with strategic, talented uncapped players.

Probable buys

Devon Conway

Conway and CSK are an ideal pairing, as demonstrated during their successful 2023 campaign. Conway emerged as the team's top run-scorer and was awarded Player of the Match in the final. Gaikwad complements Conway effectively, and Conway's ability to keep wickets adds to his value. Additionally, a CSK team would feel lacking without a foreign opener.

Venkatesh Iyer

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a long-standing affinity for left-handed top-order batsmen, regardless of their nationality. Venkatesh Iyer is poised to fill that role, bringing versatility to the team with his tidy seam bowling. His ability to bat anywhere in the top four provides CSK with strategic options.

Glenn Maxwell

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a strong affinity for spin-bowling all-rounders, and Maxwell fits that criteria perfectly. During the previous mega-auction, CSK showed significant interest in acquiring Maxwell, but ultimately had to abandon the pursuit due to financial constraints, leading them to sign Moeen Ali instead.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Having a world-class spinner on the team is essential for success. A spinner who can also excel as a versatile batsman would be a valuable asset. Hasaranga shows promise in fulfilling this dual role.

Glenn Phillips

Phillips is a versatile player who excels in multiple aspects of the game. His ability to adapt as a batter and now as a proficient off-spinner provides CSK with a plethora of strategic options. With a strike rate exceeding 140 in all T20 matches and renowned as one of the best fielders globally, Phillips is a highly sought-after asset for CSK.

