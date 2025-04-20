Despite going unsold in the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, Mhatre has earned his first IPL contract after a successful debut season with Mumbai. The 17-year-old also played for India's U-19 team last year.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have chosen to stick to their roots by investing in experience, but this time they’re making a bold move by signing 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 2025 Indian Premier League. Gaikwad, the star opening batter and captain of the franchise, has unfortunately been sidelined due to an elbow fracture. Mhatre is stepping in for Rahul Tripathi in the crucial match against the Mumbai Indians.

While MS Dhoni is back to lead the team, CSK opted not to bring in Prithvi Shaw or Mayank Agarwal as replacements. Instead, they’re putting their faith in Mhatre, possibly looking towards the future. The young opener from Mumbai is being hailed as the next big talent from the city, with many fans drawing comparisons between his batting style and that of his idol, Rohit Sharma.

Who Is Ayush Mhatre?

Mhatre was born only a couple of months before Dhoni first captained India at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Considering that this young talent is now preparing to play with the legendary cricketer under a five-time championship-winning management, it is quite astonishing.

Since then, he has not turned back after that first appearance for Mumbai in the Irani Cup of 202425. With two centuries and an average of 31.50, he has struck 504 runs in merely nine first-class games.

But in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), India's home 50-over contest, he truly broke out, notching 458 runs over seven innings with a striking average of 65.42 and two centuries. He even became List A Cricket's youngest run scorer in history with over 150 runs, blasting 181 against Nagaland. His Mumbai buddy—a cricket prodigy—had the previous record.

Mhatre can also bowl off spin and has a clean economy rate of just 4.51 on top of his batting talent; he captured seven wickets in the 2024-25 VHT.

However, it is worth noting that Mhatre has not yet participated in any official T20 cricket playoffs as he did not receive a chance with the eventual SMAT champions Mumbai in the last season. With 55 runs in three innings, he also represented the Indian U19 team in last year's U19 Asia Cup. He has a fair possibility of getting a Men in Blue berth for the upcoming 2025 U19 World Cup.

This young star, although early successful, has not come easily. Hailing from a humble background, he resides in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai, only 17 years old. ESPN Cricinfo's article notes his 80-kilometer one-way train journey to Churchgate to train in Mumbai's famous maidans.

