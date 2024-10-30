Earlier this year, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third IPL trophy with Shreyas Iyer at the helm as captain.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made the decision to part ways with their IPL-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer. According to a report from Cricbuzz, Iyer will not be included in KKR's retention list, which is set to be submitted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

Although the option to retain Iyer using the Right to Match (RTM) card is still on the table, that decision will be made at the time of the auction. Iyer successfully led KKR to their third IPL title last year, and the franchise typically prefers Indian players as captains. However, reports suggest that Iyer has been approached by other franchises.

The report also indicates that Iyer demanded a significantly high fee for the upcoming season. He was acquired by KKR for INR 12.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction, scoring 401 runs in 14 matches with an average of 39. Unfortunately, he missed the 2023 season due to a back injury. Throughout his career, Iyer has played 115 matches in 9 seasons, accumulating 3127 runs at a strike rate of 127.48.

Currently out of the Indian team and without a central contract, Iyer has fallen out of favor with national selectors after missing a Ranji Trophy game last season.

According to an IANS report, KKR is likely to retain all-rounder Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana. Harshit, who has received a call-up to the Indian team across all formats but is yet to make his debut, can be retained as an uncapped player. He played a crucial role in KKR's third league title victory, taking 19 wickets.

Russell and Narine have been integral members of KKR's team and are poised to be retained by the franchise, along with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Despite a challenging season with the bat in 2024, Rinku Singh, who has been with the franchise since 2018, will also be retained.

