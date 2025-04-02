Jasprit Bumrah is currently practicing bowling at the Centre of Excellence but is not likely to rejoin the Mumbai Indians team in the near future.

Star Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's return to competitive cricket may be delayed as he has not yet been able to bowl at full capacity at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Similarly, his teammate and fellow fast bowler Aakash Deep's comeback has also been pushed back by seven days.

According to a report by the Times of India, while Bumrah is clinically fit and his workload has been increasing, there is a concern that he may be at risk of sustaining a stress fracture in his back. Aakash Deep is also in the process of recovering from a back injury. Both bowlers have not participated in any competitive matches since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Bumrah suffered a lower-back injury during the fifth Test in Sydney, while Aakash Deep was unable to play due to discomfort in his back.

In light of the next five-match Test series against England after the IPL, the BCCI's medical staff is being cautious with Bumrah. It has been stated, nevertheless, that Bumrah's participation in the Test series will not be relied upon by the team administration or the selectors.

“Bumrah's injury is a bit more serious. The medical team wants to ensure he doesn't suffer a stress fracture. Bumrah himself is being careful. He is bowling at the CoE but it could take longer to get back in full swing. No definite timeline has been set yet, but one hopes he gets back by mid-April. Akash Deep too hopes to get back by April 10” a BCCI source was quoted as saying to PTI.

Bumrah was expected to join the Mumbai-based franchise by April 1 Meanwhile, LSG star fast bowler Mayank Yadav's recovery is progressing at a similar pace to that of Akash Deep and Bumrah. As per the latest standard operating procedure, the CoE's bowling coach will provide the final clearance for their return. However, it will ultimately be up to the medical team to determine if a player is sufficiently fit to participate in high-performance sports.

Also read| IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant involved in intense chat after defeat against PBKS; reminds fans of KL Rahul episode