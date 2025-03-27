SRH vs LSG: Match No 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is all set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday night. SRH started off their IPL 2025 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), which they won convincingly at their home ground. On the other hand, LSG will be looking to clinch the upcoming game and add their first 2 points of the season, as they lost their inaugural game against Delhi Capitals.

Both teams have faced each other in the past on multiple occasions. In the four games played between them in IPL so far, Lucknow has emerged victorious three times while Hyderabad could manage to clinch just one game. For IPL 2025, it is being said since the beginning that the highest score by SRH could be broken this season, and one team can even touch the 300-run mark in the tournament. So, let us take a look at some of the major records which could be broken in the upcoming clash.

Records that could be broken in SRH vs LSG clash

SRH star batter Abhishek Sharma needs just 99 more runs to reach the 1,500-run mark in IPL. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant needs 2 more dismissals to achieve 100 dismissals in the IPL. Heinrich Klaasen is 39 runs short of scoring 1,000 runs for SRH in the IPL.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen (Wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant (Captain and Wicketkeeper), David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur.