Jasprit Bumrah, star bowler for Mumbai Indians (MI), is set to miss the initial matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Team's head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday has confirmed the news and called it a 'challenge' and hoped for his comeback. Bumrah suffered back spasms during Day 2 of the Final test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mumbai Indian's head coach on Bumrah's injury

In a press conference, Jayawardene gave an update on Bumrah's injury and said that he is in NCA and we have to wait for the BCCI medical team to give feedback on his injury. ''Jasprit is at the moment with NCA. He has just started his progress. We have to wait and see what their BCCI medical team's feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well. But obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis. He is in good spirits. Not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world, and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years." ESPNcricinfo reported quoting Jayawardene.

Jayawardene also said that the franchise will have to wait and find someone else who can step up in Bumrah's absence; he noted that in the initial stages of IPL, they are trying a few things to see if they work.

"We'll have to wait or find an opportunity for someone else to step up. That's how I see it. It gives us an element of trying a few things and seeing how things work. The early part of the season allows us to do that." he added.

MI's IPL 2025 campaign

Mumbai Indians are set to play their first game of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. On Saturday, the inaugural match of IPL 2025 will take place between the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).