Just days before the beginning of IPL 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with team owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant. During this, the Chief Minister congratulated the players, coaching staff and senior officials associated with the management of the team for excellent performance in the upcoming IPL season. LSG are set to play their first match of the IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

CM Yogi said that Lucknow Super Giants has performed brilliantly in the past years and this team is a wonderful example of talent, discipline and sportsmanship. He hoped that this season too all the players will give their best to win the IPL trophy with their sports skills.

Addressing the team, the Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is starting a new era in the field of sports today. Many important steps have been taken by the government to promote sports culture in the state, due to which the youth of the state are making their mark at the national and international level in the field of sports. He told the players to play with struggle, discipline and sportsmanship and become an inspiration for the youth.

हमारे चेयरमैन डॉ. संजीव गोएनका और कप्तान ऋषभ पंत ने पूरी टीम के साथ माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से मुलाक़ात की. मुख्यमंत्री ने खिलाड़ियों की हौसलाअफ़जाई की और टीम को नए सीज़न के लिए शुभकामनाएँ दी

During the meeting, the LSG team appreciated the efforts being made for the development of sports culture in Uttar Pradesh and said that it is the result of continuous efforts that today a large number of players from Uttar Pradesh are performing well in various national and international sports events. LSG reached the playoffs of the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, before exiting in the Eliminator twice. In IPL 2024, LSG finished at seventh place in the points table.

