Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant saved his best for the final group stage fixture of the 18th season of the IPL. He blazed his way to an unbeaten 118(61) to power the hosts to 227/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium. After Pant's magnificent century, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who was notably absent from the Ekana Stadium during Lucknow's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, expressed his excitement with a one-word reaction on social media.

Throughout the season, Pant's performance had been below expectations, with a strike rate just above one run per ball, significantly affecting Lucknow's performance. However, he dramatically improved on the night, displaying impressive power and maintaining a strike rate around 200. He was in excellent form from the start, taking the lead in a 152-run partnership for the second wicket with Mitchell Marsh.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended the partnership by dismissing the Australian player, but the Indian wicketkeeper-batter continued his strong performance, achieving his first IPL century in seven years, with his last century dating back to 2018 while playing for the Delhi franchise.

After the century, Goenka took to the X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the performance, saying, "Pant'astic!" The post also included images of his somersault celebration after reaching the triple-figure mark.

Soon after Sanjiv Goenka tweeted for Pant, his post went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants captain stayed untill the end and kept hitting Bengaluru bowlers for boundaries. His unbeaten 118 were laced with 11 fours and nine sixes. He struck at a strike rate of 193.44.

Pant surprisingly promoted himself in the batting order and ensured Lucknow walked out of the powerplay unscathed with 55/1 on the board. Marsh exuded his brute force and clubbed it flat and hard over square leg for a maximum in the 8th over.

Lucknow's captain strode forward on the first ball of the ninth over and picked up Suyash Sharma's variation to hammer the ball past the boundary rope. He reeled off back-to-back fours to take 16 runs and brought up his fifty as Lucknow crossed the 10 overs with 100/1.