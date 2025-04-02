IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka had a serious talk with captain Rishabh Pant after their team's loss to Punjab Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants' decision to spend Rs 27 crore on Rishabh Pant is currently under scrutiny. The wicket-keeper batter has struggled to make an impact in the first three games for the franchise, both with the bat and in his captaincy decisions. Fans on social media have already labeled him a Rs 27 crore flop.

After suffering their second defeat of the season against Punjab Kings, the franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka, had a serious conversation with Pant on the field. Goenka is known for holding his team captains accountable and has previously confronted KL Rahul over defeats.

Following their defeat against Delhi Capitals in the season opener, Pant faced a similar meeting with Goenka. Despite bouncing back with a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow's loss to Punjab Kings prompted another discussion between Goenka and Pant on the field, sparking a social media frenzy. During the conversation, Goenka was seen pointing a finger at Pant, but they were also seen smiling.

Glenn Maxwell dismissed Pant for just 2 runs off 5 balls during the game, demonstrating his continued inability to make an impact with the bat. He has only scored 17 runs in three games this season, and this extended his bad batting streak.

After a duck against DC to start the season, he scored 15 runs off 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has yet to demonstrate his value on the pitch, even though LSG paid Rs 27 crore for him in the mega-auction. In the first game, he also made a few expensive wicketkeeping mistakes.

After the game, Rishabh Pant acknowledged that his team fell short by about 20 to 25 runs against Punjab.

"It (the total) wasn't enough, we were 20-25 runs short, but that's part and parcel of the game. Still assessing the conditions at our home ground. It's always going to be difficult to get a big total when you lose early wickets, but each and every player is trying hard to take the game forward. The idea was to get a slow wicket. I think the slower balls were sticking in. We got to learn from this game and move forward. There are a lot of positives, can't say much," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

