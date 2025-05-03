Kohli continued his exceptional form in the 52nd match of the 2025 season, reaching his seventh half-century of the tournament in just 29 balls.

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli added another remarkable chapter to his IPL journey with a record-breaking 62-run innings in the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. In doing so, he became the first player to hit 300 sixes for RCB, a milestone no other batsman has achieved for the franchise. Kohli now leads the list, with Chris Gayle (263 for RCB), Rohit Sharma (262 for Mumbai Indians), Kieron Pollard (258 for MI), and MS Dhoni (257 for CSK) trailing behind him.

Kohli continued his exceptional form in the 52nd match of the 2025 season, reaching his seventh half-century of the tournament in just 29 balls. He started aggressively, scoring 28 runs off his first 10 deliveries, including three sixes and two fours, the most he has ever scored in the opening 10 balls of an IPL innings.

His performance allowed him to reclaim the Orange Cap from Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan, surpassing him by just one run. Kohli currently leads the run-scoring charts in IPL 2025 with 505 runs in 11 matches, narrowly ahead of Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 504 runs in 10 games. Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai Indians follows with 475 runs from 11 matches, while Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill, both from Gujarat Titans, have accumulated 470 and 465 runs respectively in 10 outings each.

This also marked the eighth occasion that Kohli has scored over 500 runs in a single IPL season, the most by any player. The list includes Kohli (8 times—2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024, 2025), David Warner (7), and KL Rahul (6).

Virat Kohli's fifty against CSK also brought him level with David Warner for the most half-centuries in IPL history, with both now tied at an impressive 62. Following closely behind are Shikhar Dhawan with 51 half-centuries and Rohit Sharma with 46. Kohli also maintains his position at the top of the charts for most centuries in the IPL, boasting an impressive eight to his name. Trailing behind him are Jos Buttler with 7 centuries, Chris Gayle with 6, and Shubman Gill with 4.

