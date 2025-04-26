KKR vs PBKS: The game at Eden Gardens was called off because of the rain, and as a result, both teams will share one point.

Adverse weather conditions, including rain, strong winds, and lightning, disrupted the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz managed to score seven runs in the opening over, but the defending champions' pursuit of 202 runs was abruptly halted due to the inclement weather. Despite an hour-long delay, the relentless rain forced the match to be called off, resulting in both teams sharing one point each. As a result, PBKS has climbed to the fourth position in the standings, while KKR remains in seventh place.

Earlier in the match, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh formed a formidable opening partnership, putting on 120 runs for PBKS. Andre Russell finally broke the partnership by dismissing Priyansh for a quickfire 69 off 35 balls. However, Prabhsimran Singh continued his onslaught and reached his half-century before launching an aggressive attack on KKR's bowlers.

Prabhsimran Singh's impressive innings came to an end after scoring 83 runs off 49 balls, with Andre Russell claiming his wicket. Despite a lackluster performance from Glenn Maxwell, PBKS managed to surpass the 200-run mark, finishing with a total of 201/4 in their allotted 20 overs.