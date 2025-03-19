Ahead of the new edition of the Indian Premier League, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders unveil new jersey which is eco-friendly and reinforces the team's commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation. More details below.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions of the Indian Premier League, has always been upfront when it comes to innovation and sustainable environment initiatives. In its latest move, KKR announced the launch of their new jersey made of biodegradable materials. This jersey, along with their innovative environmental initiative, 'Run to Roots, reinforces the team's commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

The new KKR jersey, unveiled earlier this month, is designed to be 100 per cent biodegradable in a compost state, setting a standard for sustainable sportswear in cricket. The jersey showcases the team's three championship stars, commemorating their victories since the inception of the premier T20 League. This is in addition to the representation of the three stars that they have purchased in the Gemini constellation to celebrate their three Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies.

In addition to the eco-friendly jersey, KKR has introduced sustainable packaging that transforms into plants when sown in soil with water. This innovative approach eliminates waste while contributing positively to the environment.

Alongside the jersey launch, KKR will continue with the 'Runs to Roots' campaign during the 2025 season, building on the success that the team had at the end of the 2024 season. The biodegradable jerseys and sustainable packaging are already available to the fans, allowing them to participate in KKR's environmental mission with every purchase.

The Knight Riders will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens. They aim to defend their title and add another glorious chapter to their legacy. However, Shreyas Iyer is not leading the team this time as the management announced Ajinkya Rahane as its new captain for the season.

(With ANI inputs)