KL Rahul scored his seventh T20 century, surpassing four Indian players in the process. He now aims to catch up to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the record for the most T20 centuries by Indians.

Delhi Capitals' star batter KL Rahul has etched his name in the annals of Indian Premier League (IPL) history by achieving a remarkable milestone that has never been accomplished before. In a groundbreaking performance during the match against Gujarat Titans, Rahul became the first player in IPL history to score centuries for three different franchises.

Rahul's innings featured a masterfully crafted century, marking his inaugural hundred for the Delhi Capitals. Prior to this achievement, he had already notched up centuries for the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants, showcasing his versatility and skill across multiple teams in the cash-rich league.

In addition to this historic feat, Rahul's exceptional performance also led him to surpass Virat Kohli's record as the fastest Indian to reach 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Furthermore, he now shares the distinction of having the third-most T20 centuries by an Indian player, with this being his seventh century in the format.

With this achievement, Rahul has moved ahead of notable players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson in the list of most T20 centuries by an Indian. He now sets his sights on the legendary Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have recorded nine and eight centuries, respectively, in T20 cricket.

Most centuries by Indians in T20s:

Virat Kohli: 9 tons

Rohit Sharma: 8 tons

KL Rahul: 7 tons

Abhishek Sharma: 7 tons

Suryakumar Yadav: 6 tons

Sanju Samson: 6 tons

Shubman Gill: 6 tons

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 6 tons

Rahul has further enhanced his impressive cricketing resume by surpassing the milestone of 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. At the age of 33, he has distinguished himself as the fastest Indian to reach this significant benchmark, accomplishing the feat in just 224 innings. In comparison, Virat Kohli reached the same milestone in 243 innings.

Rahul's accomplishment places him third overall in the race to 8,000 T20 runs, trailing only the legendary Chris Gayle, who achieved this in 213 innings, and Pakistan's Babar Azam, who reached the mark in 218 innings.

