KKR vs RCB, Kolkata Pitch Report: The IPL 2025 season will kick off with an exciting match between KKR and RCB at Eden Gardens. Here is a detailed pitch report and key statistics of Eden Gardens leading up to the IPL 2025 opener.

Kolkata Eden Gardens Pitch Report: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are slated to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. KKR will onto the pitch as the defending champions, having won their third IPL title last year after overcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling final. On the other hand, RCB led by Faf du Plessis had a strong season, making the playoffs but ultimately falling short against SRH in the Eliminator.

This year, both teams will be led by new captains. Ajinkya Rahane will take charge of KKR after Shreyas Iyer joined the Punjab Kings, while Rajat Patidar will lead RCB.

The match is scheduled for the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Last season, the average scoring rate at this venue increased to 10.18, demonstrating its reputation as a hitting paradise. With overcast skies expected, fast bowlers may benefit from the new ball but generally the field looks ideal for batting.

The speed and bounce of this surface should be ideal for aggressive stroke play. While spinners may find some turn, hitters should be able to manage it with ease. As the game progresses, the pitch is unlikely to slow or change its features. Given the rain prediction, the team that wins the toss may be inclined to bowl first.

