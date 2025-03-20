The president of the Cricket Association of Bengal announced that the Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 in the 18th season of IPL 2025 will be moved to Guwahati.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has just seen its first scheduling change. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were supposed to host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but now the match will take place in Guwahati. This shift comes in light of the Ram Navami celebrations happening in Kolkata on April 6, which was the original date for the game.

Snehasish Ganguly, President of CAB, said Kolkata Police are worried about securing the match due to ongoing festivals. With 20,000 processions expected in West Bengal, ensuring safety for both the match and celebrations is difficult.

As a result, the CAB contacted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to explore the option of rescheduling the game. Unfortunately, since there was not a suitable alternative date available in Kolkata, the decision was made to move the match to Guwahati.

"We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later and I'm now hearing that it's going to be shifted to Guwahati," Ganguly told PTI.

The recent decision to reschedule an IPL match in Kolkata due to security concerns related to the Ram Navami festival is not exactly a first. A similar situation unfolded back in 2024 when a match between KKR and the Rajasthan Royals had to be moved for the same reasons.

Looking ahead, the much-anticipated IPL 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, with an electrifying opening match featuring the Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With captain Ajinkya Rahane at the helm, KKR is eager to start their season on a high note in front of their passionate home supporters. On the other side, RCB is ready to shake off past disappointments and make a bold statement right from the get-go. This year, Rajat Patidar will be leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and fans can’t wait to see how the team performs in the upcoming season.

