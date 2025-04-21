KKR vs GT Match Highlights: Gujarat Titans continued their dominance in IPL 2025 with another win. They defeated the defending champions at their home ground, the iconic Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) continued to dominate IPL 2025 and remain the table toppers. GT defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by... at the iconic Eden Gardens. GT and KKR skippers, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane, both smashed 50s for their respective teams. Unlike GT, the home side at the Eden Gardens kept losing wickets regularly in their innings, failing to chase down 199 in 20 overs. Read the detailed match report of the KKR vs GT clash.

Toss

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane flipped the Toss coin, and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill called Heads. KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first in Eden Gardens against GT. For the Gujarat Titans, Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford replaced Ishant Sharma and Arshad Khan, whereas in the Kolkata Knight Riders, Moeen Ali replaced Anrich Nortje.

First Innings

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill opened for the Gujarat Titans as usual. GT openers showcased one of the best opening partnerships in IPL history and the team went wicketless till the 13th over. Sai Sudharsan went back to the pavilion after scoring half half-century. Gill continued hammering KKR bowlers along with Jos Buttler and was inching close to his century. However, Vaibhav Arora managed to stop him from being a centurion. In the end, GT posted 198/3 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

For KKR, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine walked out in the middle to open, but in the very first over, Mohammed Siraj got a breakthrough for GT. He dismissed Gurbaz on the 5th ball of the innings. After the end of Powerplay, KKR had already lost 2 wickets, including the in-form Sunil Narine. However, Ajinkya Rahane played a skipper's innings, but that wasn't enough for KKR as he was dismissed after his half-century. With the regular fall of wickets, Kolkata couldn't match the required run rate and ultimately lost the game by 39 runs.

With this win, Gujarat Titans continues to be at the top of the Points Table with 6 wins. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are still at the 7th spot with 6 points.