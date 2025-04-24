Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in cricket history by becoming the quickest Indian fast bowler to reach the milestone in T20 cricket in merely 237 innings during an IPL match against SRH.

Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made a significant mark in cricket history, achieving a remarkable milestone during the Indian Premier League 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, April 23. Bumrah has now taken 300 wickets in T20 cricket, making him the fastest Indian to reach this impressive milestone. He accomplished this feat by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen in the 19th over of the first innings. With this achievement, Bumrah has become the fifth fastest bowler overall to hit the 300-wicket mark in T20s, doing so in just 238 matches.

Here’s a quick look at the fastest bowlers to reach 300 wickets in T20s (by matches):

208 - Wanindu Hasaranga

211 - Andrew Tye

213 - Rashid Khan

222 - Lasith Malinga

238 - Jasprit Bumrah

243 - Mustafizur Rahman

247 - Imran Tahir

That lone wicket has also tied Bumrah with Lasith Malinga for the most wickets by a bowler for the Mumbai Indians in IPL history, with both having 170 wickets each. Harbhajan Singh follows in third place with 127 wickets, while Mitchell McClenaghan and Kieron Pollard have 71 and 69 wickets, respectively.

Bowlers with the most wickets for MI in IPL:

1 - Lasith Malinga: 170 wickets in 122 matches

2 - Jasprit Bumrah: 170 wickets in 138 matches

3 - Harbhajan Singh: 127 wickets in 136 matches

4 - Mitchell McClenaghan: 71 wickets in 56 matches

5 - Kieron Pollard: 69 wickets in 189 matches

Despite his historic achievement, Bumrah had a challenging day on the field while many of his MI teammates fared better in terms of both wickets and economy. He ended the match with figures of 1/39 in his four overs, while Deepak Chahar stood out as the most economical bowler, finishing with 2/12 in his four overs.

