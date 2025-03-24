The talented left-hander was a valuable player for Mumbai Indians before being acquired by SRH in this year's IPL mega-auctions.

Ishan Kishan illuminated the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday with a dazzling 106 off 47 deliveries, leading his team to victory over the Rajasthan Royals. Following his outstanding performance, Kishan was celebrated at the team hotel by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who invited him to cut the victory cake.

A video shared on Sunrisers Hyderabad's official social media platform captured the moment as Kishan cut the cake amidst cheers from the team's staff and players.

Kishan's first century for SRH earned him the title of Man of the Match in the clash against RR. Formerly a key player for the Mumbai Indians, Kishan was acquired by SRH in this year's IPL mega-auctions.

In response to the SRH video, one user on X commented, "Kavya Maran started with a blank slate, built a team, and now they’re not just playing—they’re conquering." Another user added, "Ishan Kishan was brilliant today, he deserves it."

Anticipating Kishan's aggressive style of play against the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, two of the most successful IPL franchises, a user expressed, "Just wanna see you hit yellow and blue!!! Let last season's form continue..."

Kishan showcased his talent by scoring a century against the Rajasthan Royals in their season opener on Sunday. Batting at number 3, Kishan's explosive innings propelled SRH to the second-highest total in IPL history, with 286 runs.

Prior to this match, Kishan had played 105 IPL matches, with his highest score being 99 runs in the 2020 season.

Also read| Was Ishan Kishan's fiery celebration a message for his former franchise MI in SRH vs RR game?