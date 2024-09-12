IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha recently weighed in on the speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's potential departure from the Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ojha expressed his opinion that the seasoned batsman should not consider leaving his current team, emphasizing that such a move would undoubtedly evoke strong emotions.

The future of India's captain, Rohit Sharma, within the Mumbai Indians franchise appears uncertain. Numerous reports have surfaced indicating that the star opener may be parting ways with the five-time IPL champions to join a new team in the upcoming IPL season.

Speculation has arisen due to alleged mistreatment of Rohit by the Mumbai Indians during the previous edition of the tournament. Despite leading the franchise to five IPL titles, Rohit was stripped of his captaincy, with Hardik Pandya taking over leadership duties.

Reports suggest that Rohit was displeased with the handling of his captaincy removal and is now rumored to be entering the IPL auction. However, the situation remains unclear, prompting commentary from experts and fans alike, including former cricketer Pragyan Ojha.

Ojha maintains that Rohit Sharma is a vital asset to the Mumbai Indians and doubts the franchise would willingly part ways with the talented batsman.

Speaking to InsideSport, he explained: "As far as I know, he's, he's, he's a very, very integral part of Mumbai Indians. I don't know if that will be that easy for them to let Rohit go and the other way around also, it will be very, very emotional for Rohit. But when you talk about IPL, when you talk about this format, and when you talk about auction.

"So I think we're looking from a professional point of view as a professional. So sometimes you get to decide sometimes it's on the table. So it's very difficult, but I think it will be very emotional, it won't be easy. If that happens."

Pragyan Ojha is reluctant to see Rohit Sharma depart from the Mumbai Indians, as he believes the batsman has made a significant impact on the franchise. However, Ojha acknowledges the unpredictable nature of franchise cricket and is uncertain about Sharma's future with the team.

"Personally, I would say Rohit should continue to play for Mumbai Indians because the contribution that he's got and he's grown as a captain, as a player, the stature that he is in today, it's, it's somewhere connected to Mumbai Indians.

"So I would say if he stays there, well and good. But if he moves on, that's how it is. Because this, this is a franchisee tournament and sometimes these things happen," he concluded.

