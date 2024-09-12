Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Meet man who once lost Rs 1.27 lakh crore in a day, today owns giant e-commerce business worth crores, he is…

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

8 animals that look like wolves

8 animals that look like wolves

8 health benefits of eating black rice

8 health benefits of eating black rice

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

This actress worked with superstars, was sexually assaulted; director 'groomed her as sex slave', raped her, then...

This actress worked with superstars, was sexually assaulted; director 'groomed her as sex slave', raped her, then...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

Despite leading the franchise to five IPL titles, Rohit was stripped of his captaincy, with Hardik Pandya taking over leadership duties.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 08:38 PM IST

IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha recently weighed in on the speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's potential departure from the Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ojha expressed his opinion that the seasoned batsman should not consider leaving his current team, emphasizing that such a move would undoubtedly evoke strong emotions.

The future of India's captain, Rohit Sharma, within the Mumbai Indians franchise appears uncertain. Numerous reports have surfaced indicating that the star opener may be parting ways with the five-time IPL champions to join a new team in the upcoming IPL season.

Speculation has arisen due to alleged mistreatment of Rohit by the Mumbai Indians during the previous edition of the tournament. Despite leading the franchise to five IPL titles, Rohit was stripped of his captaincy, with Hardik Pandya taking over leadership duties.

Reports suggest that Rohit was displeased with the handling of his captaincy removal and is now rumored to be entering the IPL auction. However, the situation remains unclear, prompting commentary from experts and fans alike, including former cricketer Pragyan Ojha.

Ojha maintains that Rohit Sharma is a vital asset to the Mumbai Indians and doubts the franchise would willingly part ways with the talented batsman.

Speaking to InsideSport, he explained: "As far as I know, he's, he's, he's a very, very integral part of Mumbai Indians. I don't know if that will be that easy for them to let Rohit go and the other way around also, it will be very, very emotional for Rohit. But when you talk about IPL, when you talk about this format, and when you talk about auction.

"So I think we're looking from a professional point of view as a professional. So sometimes you get to decide sometimes it's on the table. So it's very difficult, but I think it will be very emotional, it won't be easy. If that happens."

Pragyan Ojha is reluctant to see Rohit Sharma depart from the Mumbai Indians, as he believes the batsman has made a significant impact on the franchise. However, Ojha acknowledges the unpredictable nature of franchise cricket and is uncertain about Sharma's future with the team.

"Personally, I would say Rohit should continue to play for Mumbai Indians because the contribution that he's got and he's grown as a captain, as a player, the stature that he is in today, it's, it's somewhere connected to Mumbai Indians.

"So I would say if he stays there, well and good. But if he moves on, that's how it is. Because this, this is a franchisee tournament and sometimes these things happen," he concluded.

Also read| Basit Ali makes massive claim, accuses former Pakistan captain of match-fixing

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP announces 4th list of 21 candidates; check full names here

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP announces 4th list of 21 candidates; check full names here

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement