In a hectic day, matches in both the IPL and the Pakistan Super League were cancelled or abandoned, schedules were changed, and foreign players were instructed to prepare to return home.

Following the abrupt suspension of the Indian Premier League on May 9th due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put forth a proposal to resume the remaining matches of the IPL 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This decision came after the BCCI declined Pakistan's request to continue the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the UAE.

Additionally, England has extended a warm welcome to the BCCI to host the remaining IPL matches, as reported by The Cricketer.

IPL IN ENGLAND



England Cricket Board has offered BCCI a possible arrange to complete the IPL 2025 in England. [The Cricketer] pic.twitter.com/us6xY2mHay — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2025

The BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have traditionally maintained a cordial relationship, often collaborating on various cricket-related matters. This partnership has manifested in different ways, including the coordination of international series schedules and discussions regarding innovative formats such as The Hundred. In light of the current political circumstances leading to the IPL's suspension, it is noteworthy that the ECB has expressed interest in hosting the remaining games in England.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the remaining PSL matches would take place in the UAE. However, sources close to the ECB have indicated that the UAE may not be open to hosting Pakistan and the PSL due to the diverse population residing in the country, particularly the South Asian Diaspora. Such a decision could potentially disappoint many individuals, as hosting the PSL in such an environment may pose security concerns amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian men's team is set to kick off their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with a five-match series in England in June. Notably, Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement via his Instagram story shortly after being replaced as captain for the 2025 series.

