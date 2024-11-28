Prithvi Shaw, who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh in the auction, was released by Delhi Capitals.

The mega IPL 2025 auction concluded on Monday after 577 players were shortlisted for the 2-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy in the history of the T20 league, going to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a fee of Rs 27 crore. Whereas, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to be bought in the auction by Rajasthan Royals. However, in the 2-day auction, some top names failed to draw bids from the 10 franchises.

Among the unsold batters were David Warner, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. The four were among the top players in the league at some point in time in their careers. Prithvi, who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh in the auction, was released by Delhi Capitals but he did not attract any bids from the 10 franchises. But the Delhi-based franchise retained all-rounder Axar Patel, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and right-hand batters Tristan Stubbs, and Abishek Porel ahead of IPL 2025's mega auction.

How unsold players can still participate in IPL 2025?

There is one possibility that the unsold players could still be picked up in the 18th season of IPL. They can be injury replacements for current squad members. If a player from any team gets injured, the franchise can name a replacement from the pool of unsold players. However, the replacement player's base price at the auction must be lower than the injured player's.