Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

Israel launches strikes on Yemeni Houthi targets after killing dozens of Hezbollah members in Lebanon

Haryana Elections 2024: BJP expels 8 rebels, including Sandeep Garg, for contesting as Independents

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

Top Indian actors whose films have opened above Rs 100 crore

Top Indian actors whose films have opened above Rs 100 crore

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

In the IPL 2022 mega auction, MS Dhoni was the second pick for CSK, acquired for a hefty sum of Rs 12 crore.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

All ten franchises participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have the opportunity to retain up to six players before the auction. The IPL General Council members, who convened in Bengaluru on Saturday, have mandated that one of the six retentions must be an uncapped player. The remaining five players can be either Indian or overseas.

Franchises have the option to retain players through direct retention or a combination of retention and Right to Match (RTM) options.

If a team chooses to retain five players, the first three retentions will cost them Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore, and Rs 11 crore, respectively, from the total purse of Rs 120 crore, which includes Rs 20 crore from the previous year's auction. The last two retentions will cost Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore. In total, a team retaining five players will enter the auction with Rs 45 crore.

Furthermore, each franchise can retain a maximum of two uncapped players. The IPL General Council has decided to maintain a salary cap of Rs 4 crore for an uncapped player, as per the BCCI release on ESPNcricinfo.

"The IPL has decided to bring back a rule that it had instituted in 2008, allowing Indian players who had retired from international at least five years prior to go into the auction as an uncapped player. The rule, never used, was scrapped in 2021. However, during the broader discussion on uncapped players, the IPL informed the franchises that it was reviving the rule," a report highlighted.

In this scenario, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the option to retain franchise legend MS Dhoni as an uncapped player. Dhoni was CSK's second pick in the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 12 crore. At 43 years old, Dhoni has solely focused on playing in the IPL since his international retirement in August 2020. Despite speculation, Dhoni has remained silent about his future in the game.

Also read| 'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'

'Men are made...': Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on separation rumours with wife Ritu Rathee

'Men are made...': Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on separation rumours with wife Ritu Rathee

Anil Ambani's STUNNING comeback as his three companies are now debt free, net worth jumps to Rs...

Anil Ambani's STUNNING comeback as his three companies are now debt free, net worth jumps to Rs...

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

MORE

MOST VIEWED

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandanna

10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandanna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement