The Gujarat Titans debuted their new lavender jerseys in a match against the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans will don a special lavender jersey during their home game against the Lucknow Super Giants tonight, May 22, in Ahmedabad, as part of their ongoing initiative to support cancer awareness. This marks the third consecutive year of this commendable effort. In a bid to promote early detection and quality care for cancer patients, the team plans to distribute 30,000 lavender flags and 10,000 lavender jerseys to fans. This initiative aims to raise awareness about cancer prevention and encourage regular health screenings, all while engaging the community through the exciting atmosphere of the game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

A video shared on the team's official X account showcased the players proudly wearing the new lavender kit, which is set to debut this season in the match against LSG.

For the greater purpose. pic.twitter.com/zek4ajfJyy — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 22, 2025

Team captain Shubman Gill expressed his insights, stating, "As athletes, we understand the significant platform we possess to drive meaningful change. Wearing these lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer warriors and honouring their resilience. We believe that through awareness and education, we can empower individuals to take charge of their health and contribute to a future where cancer is no longer a formidable foe."

After winning the toss, Shubman Gill conveyed his team's enthusiasm for pursuing the target, noting that the pitch conditions are favorable for a successful chase.

“Looks like a good wicket. Will be good to have a target on the board. We want momentum heading into the qualifiers, these two games are going to be equally important,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

GT vs LSG playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

