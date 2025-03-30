IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya has been penalised following the team's recent match against Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya is in hot water again facing a hefty fine of Rs 12 lakhs for breaching the code of conduct during the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans. This penalty comes after a slow-over rate was recorded on Saturday, right after MI suffered their second straight loss of the season.

The team, led by Shubman Gill set a challenging target of 196 runs on their home ground but the five-time IPL champions could not keep up. The Gujarat Titans clinched the win with a solid 36-run margin. The IPL has officially confirmed the fine against Hardik, marking it as the team's first offense in IPL 2025.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As this was his team’s first offense of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offenses, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs," the statement released by the IPL said.

Concerns have been raised regarding Hardik Pandya's availability for the Mumbai Indians' upcoming encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31, 2025, at Wankhede Stadium, following his absence from the team's opening match against the Chennai Super Kings. Is he going to be suspended for this crucial match? Let us examine it more closely.

Pandya missed MI's opening match against CSK because of a penalty that carried over from last season. According to the 2024 IPL rules, a third over-rate violation meant a one-match suspension at the start of the 2025 season. This led to Suryakumar Yadav stepping in as captain for the opening game which unfortunately ended in a loss for MI.

On the plus side, the rules controlling slow over-rates have undergone some significant changes in the 2025 IPL season compared to the one before. The elimination of captains' automatic suspensions is one notable modification that offers Pandya a good chance to lead his side in the forthcoming game against KKR.

“Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points that will remain valid for 36 months,” the BCCI said in an official release.

Under the revised regulations, captains will be subject to financial penalties and demerit points for slow over-rates, typically resulting in a fine equivalent to 25% of their match fee. These demerit points will remain on record for a period of 36 months, and persistent infractions could result in harsher consequences. For example, accumulating four demerit points could lead to a full match fee fine, potentially resulting in more severe sanctions.

Although Hardik's leadership has been questioned this season, the most recent penalty is not expected to have an impact on his availability for the game against KKR. Repeated violations of the over-rate regulations, however, can have more dire repercussions and present the Mumbai Indians with greater difficulties for the remaining season.

