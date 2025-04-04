LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: The Lucknow Super Giants won a close match against the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs, successfully defending a target of 204 runs.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs on Friday in their IPL 2025 encounter, demonstrating incredible poise in a close contest. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram's strong opening efforts and a disciplined bowling effort that successfully put a lid on MI's chase of 204 runs were major contributors to this victory.

LSG set a solid total by batting first and ending with a respectable score of 203/8. With a brilliant 60 runs off just 31 balls, Australian powerhouse Mitchell Marsh led the assault, and Aiden Markram with a skilfully constructed 53 off 38 balls offered great upport. The innings had a solid start thanks to their outstanding 76-run opening combination.

Even though they faced a mid-innings collapse due to MI captain Hardik Pandya’s brilliant bowling, where he took five wickets for 36 runs, the hosts still managed to cross the 200-run threshold. Pandya's wickets included key players like Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Markram, David Miller, and Akash Deep.

MI quickly lost its openers Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton,as they tried to reach the 204-run mark. But Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) came through, establishing a vital partnership that gave the innings some steadiness. While Dhir played a supporting role till he was dismissed by Digvesh Singh just short of his own fifty, SKY was in excellent form and had reached a well-earned half-century.

After a calculated pause in which Ravi Rathi fired Dhir, ending the risky alliance, the tide swung in LSG's favour. Throughout the middle overs, MI's momentum was halted by Tilak Varma's inability to find his rhythm, which put further pressure on Suryakumar.

Despite SKY's valiant efforts, the LSG bowlers held their nerve in the closing overs, ultimately securing a hard-fought victory.