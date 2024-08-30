IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh names franchises where Rohit Sharma might play, not Mumbai Indians, RCB

There are some speculations about Sharma’s possible transfer from Mumbai Indians, the team he has been associated with for years, after the team decided to make Hardik Pandya a captain

IPL 2025 season is going to be a significant season in terms of cricket as the mega auction is expected to be conducted in the same year which was last conducted in 2022. With the cricket fraternity now looking forward to this event, there is one big question mark for the Indian cricket team and that is about the ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma. There are some speculations about Sharma’s possible transfer from Mumbai Indians, the team he has been associated with for years, after the team decided to make Hardik Pandya a captain.

Rohit Sharma’s former Mumbai Indians and Indian teammate, Harbhajan Singh, has only stirred the pot further.

‘The IPL auction this year is going to be very exciting,’ Singh said. “It will be interesting to see some big names and what they do,” said one of them, “Will Rohit Sharma go to Delhi or will Mumbai retain him? Everyone will be watching the big names. ”

This speculation has come at a time when there are reports that KL Rahul may also be ready to leave the Lucknow Super Giants, another franchise which has been associated with Sharma. But, more pointedly, the Delhi Capitals are mentioned by Singh as a possible place for the Indian Captain.

Besides the player retention dynamics, the new season will also bring the further evolution of the Impact Player rule, which has been quite questionable for players and veterans. Harbhajan Singh said, “I’m not too sure about the impact player rule, I would like to go back to the time when 160 was a winning total. The impact player rule helps push the score forward, but I’d like to see old school cricket. ”



The IPL 2025 mega auction is likely to happen in December 2024 or February 2025, and it will be a turning point in the league.