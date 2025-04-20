Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill has received a fine from the BCCI after leading his team to a seven-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubman Gill, has been hit with a fine of Rs 12 lakh by the BCCI due to his team's slow over-rate during their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. The GT team, under Gill's leadership, faced penalties during the game as well, being restricted to just four fielders outside the circle for the 20th over because the on-field umpires determined they were lagging behind in their over-rate.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs," the BCCI said in a statement.

Gujarat Titans secured a victory over Delhi Capitals by seven wickets, propelling them to the top spot on the points table.

Currently, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings each have 10 points from seven matches. However, Gujarat Titans hold the top position due to their superior net run-rate, with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings following closely behind.

Captain Shubman Gill praised his bowlers for their outstanding performance in restricting Delhi Capitals from posting a formidable total.

“At one point, it looked like the total was going to be 220-230. The way we pulled back, credit to the bowlers. Even in the first game, chasing around 245, we were right in the game, lost by just 10 runs. We’ve been chasing well, we’ve been defending well," Gill said during the post-match presentation.

GT's pursuit of 204 runs was led by their in-form wicketkeeper-batsman, Jos Buttler, who scored an impressive unbeaten 97 runs off 54 balls. The Englishman showcased his skill with 11 boundaries and four maximums, guiding GT to victory in just 19.2 overs.

Unfortunately, it was not a successful day for Gill with the bat, as he was dismissed for just 7 runs due to a run-out.

“Disappointing way to get out but we’ve got plenty of games here and hopefully will get my chance," Gill said.

