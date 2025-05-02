Despite being considered one of the pre-season favorites, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are now on the brink of elimination from the IPL playoffs.

The Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 38 runs in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2025. The thrilling encounter took place on Friday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite being considered one of the pre-season favorites, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are now on the brink of elimination from the IPL playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad began their chase strongly, but the Gujarat Titans tightened their grip on the game after the dismissal of Travis Head in the fifth over. Although SRH showed resilience with Abhishek Sharma scoring a quick 50 in 28 balls, they struggled to keep up with the required run rate set by GT, who had set a target of 225 runs.

The top three batsmen of the Gujarat Titans performed exceptionally well, while fielding errors plagued the Sunrisers Hyderabad, adding to their woes. GT managed to post a formidable total of 224/6 in 20 overs, with Jos Buttler's explosive innings of 64 runs off 37 balls being a highlight.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provided a solid start for the Gujarat Titans with an 87-run opening partnership in just 41 balls. Despite Sudharsan's dismissal, Jos Buttler continued to accelerate the scoring rate, while Gill reached his half-century in just 25 balls. Sudharsan's departure in the seventh over to Zeeshan Ansari prevented him from reaching a well-deserved half-century of his own.

