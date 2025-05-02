The 23-year-old accomplished the feat during Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans' batsman Sai Sudharsan has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest Indian cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20 cricket. The left-handed batsman achieved this remarkable feat during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scored 48 runs off just 23 deliveries. Sudharsan displayed exceptional form by hitting 9 fours before being dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari. Previously, Shaun Marsh held the record for the fastest to reach 2000 runs in T20 cricket, achieving it in 53 innings. The record was previously held by the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who accomplished this milestone in 59 innings.

Fastest Indian batters to reach 2000 T20 runs (innings):

54 innings - Sai Sudharsan

59 innings - Sachin Tendulkar

60 innings - Ruturaj Gaikwad

61 innings - Devdutt Padikkal

61 innings - Rajat Patidar

The Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In the five matches played at this venue, no team has opted to bat first this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the brink of elimination, with a loss potentially leading them to become the third team, after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, to exit the tournament. Captain Pat Cummins stated, "We will bowl first. You never know what to expect. Sometimes it's better to bat at night. We won our first game at CSK's venue. Hopefully, the trend continues here. If we win all our games, we still have a chance. We haven't quite clicked as a team. In the last couple of games, we have shown improvement. Same team."

The Titans have faced setbacks after initially winning four consecutive games and holding the top spot in the table. They are coming off a significant loss against the Rajasthan Royals. The home team has made one change to their lineup, with Gerald Coetzee coming in place of Karim Janat.

Also read| Virat Kohli issues statement after liking actress Avneet Kaur's photo on Instagram, claims 'no intent'