Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk shared a crucial update on du Plessis, stating that his teammate is fit and available for selection in the upcoming game. Delhi's next match is scheduled against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, April 27.

As the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season progresses towards its crucial phase, Delhi Capitals is anticipating a significant boost in their team's capabilities.

Star opener Faf du Plessis is set to return to the field in the upcoming matches. The former South Africa captain played the opening innings for Delhi Capitals in three of the initial four games of the ongoing IPL 2025 before being sidelined for four consecutive matches due to injury.

Faf du Plessis, also serving as Delhi Capitals' vice-captain this season, has been absent from play since the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10, where he sustained the injury. The injury occurred during that match. The experienced batsman was injured while attempting to catch a ball hit by Rajat Patidar.

The injury happened in the eighth over of the innings, and Faf du Plessis left the field after that over. Despite later opening the innings, he only managed to score 2 runs. Although Delhi Capitals have been successful without him, they are keen to have the seasoned batsman back in their team soon.

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk shared a crucial update on du Plessis, stating that his teammate is fit and available for selection in the upcoming game. Delhi's next match is scheduled against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, April 27.

"I think he’s available tomorrow, from my understanding. He should be available for selection, is my understanding," Fraser-McGurk said at the pre-match press conference.

Reports indicate that du Plessis also participated in net practice on Saturday and is likely to return to play during the match against RCB. Meanwhile, DC aims to maintain their strong performance this season and is looking forward to another victory.

Having already won against RCB this season, DC is optimistic about their chances of repeating the feat. Currently positioned second in the points table, a win against RCB could elevate them to the top spot.