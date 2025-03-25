GT vs PBKS: Glenn Maxwell returned to the IPL with Punjab Kings but got out for first ball duck on his first ball against Gujarat Titans on March 25.

Glenn Maxwell's 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season kicked off on a rather disappointing note as he was sent packing for a golden duck during the Punjab Kings' clash with the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Coming in at number five, Maxwell tried to pull off a reverse sweep against leg-spinner R Sai Kishore's very first delivery but ended up being given out leg before wicket (lbw).

This golden duck was a notable moment for Maxwell, marking his 19th in IPL history and setting a new record for the most ducks in the tournament, overtaking both Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik.

Throughout his extensive T20 career, which spans 460 matches, Maxwell has racked up 35 ducks, placing him fourth on the list of players with the most ducks in T20 cricket.

Most ducks in the IPL

19 - Glenn Maxwell*

18 - Rohit Sharma

18 - Dinesh Karthik

16 - Piyush Chawla

16 - Sunil Narine

Maxwell's 2024 IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was one to forget, as he could only muster 52 runs across 10 matches.

In the opening match of the season for both teams, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Punjab Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

