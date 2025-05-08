There are concerns about the logistics of the match in Dharamshala on Sunday due to the city's airport being shut down after Indian armed forces attacked terror sites in Pakistan and POK as part of Operation Sindoor.

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled for May 11 in Dharamsala, has been relocated to Ahmedabad due to the temporary closure of the hill town's airport following military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Anil Patel, Secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), has officially confirmed this change to PTI.

"BCCI requested us and we accepted. Mumbai Indians are arriving later today and travel plans of Punjab Kings will be known later," said Patel.

The Dharamsala airport has been temporarily closed for commercial flights until at least May 10 due to India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The closure of flight operations in Dharamsala poses a logistical challenge for both the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals as they prepare to leave the town. With the Chandigarh airport also closed, the teams must now find alternative transportation to reach Delhi.

Both the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play on May 11, with Delhi Capitals facing the Gujarat Titans at home.

A Punjab Kings official mentioned that the BCCI has not yet informed the franchise about any venue changes. "We have not heard from the BCCI yet. We can only figure out the travel plans once we have full clarity."

In the meantime, the Mumbai Indians are waiting for a final word from the BCCI before they can finalize their travel plans for the upcoming match. The five-time champions last faced off against the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

On another note, the BCCI has announced a musical tribute to the Indian armed forces, featuring a performance by singer B Praak at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala this Thursday.

Also read| PBKS vs DC Dharamsala Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in today's Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?