For one of the two franchises that have participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008, the long-awaited quest for a title culminates today. As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) take the field for the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad this Tuesday evening, both teams will strive to overcome past disappointments and near misses in their pursuit of history.

For the first time in over a decade, the IPL will crown a new champion among the teams that were part of the original roster in 2008. Since the Mumbai Indians secured their inaugural title in 2013, the trophy has been claimed exclusively by repeat winners; both Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016 champions) and Gujarat Titans (2022 champions) were not part of the original lineup. Now, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, two long-suffering franchises, each rich in support, drama, and history, stand on the brink of a long-awaited breakthrough.

RCB's challenging history is well-documented. The team has come agonizingly close to the title on three occasions—in 2009, 2011, and 2016—only to see their dreams dashed in the final match. The inability of their star-studded squads to secure victory has only added to the narrative of "Ee Sala Cup Namde" (this year is our year).

In contrast, PBKS finds itself in uncharted territory. Their only previous final appearance occurred in 2014, where they fell short in a high-scoring thriller. Since then, the team has often hovered in the lower half of the standings, rarely posing a threat to the top four. However, under the astute leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the IPL 2024 champion with Kolkata Knight Riders, the Kings have demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the season, finishing at the top of the table.

IPL 2025 Prize Money

The prize money for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is allocated as follows:

Champions: Rs 20 crore

Runners-up: Rs 13.5 crore

Third Place: Rs 7 crore

Fourth Place: Rs 6.5 crore

In addition to team prizes, individual players are recognized for their outstanding performances throughout the season with the following awards, each accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh:

Orange Cap: Awarded to the player with the most runs.

Purple Cap: Awarded to the player with the most wickets.

Emerging Player of the Season: Recognizing the most promising talent.

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Honoring the player who has made the most significant impact.

Super Striker of the Season: Celebrating the player with the highest strike rate.

Fantasy Player of the Season: Acknowledging the player who excels in fantasy league performance.

Maximum Sixes Award: Given to the player who hits the most sixes during the tournament.

